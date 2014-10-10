Mysterious Swedish Group JJ Made Us a Rap Playlist for Life

Sleeve Notes is a new series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: Swedish duo JJ.

JJ have been knocking around for a while now. They recieved Best New Music from Pitchfork back in 2009 and continued picking up momentum, dropping summer-loving “Still D.R.E” refixes and a second album. Then they stopped. Four years later and they’re back – having put out their third record in August. As mysterious as ever, they’ve made us a Sleeve Notes mix with the theme of Life .

YNTHT: Hey JJ, on one of your early releases you guys you were flipping records by the likes of Dr Dre. The mix you’ve made us also includes a lot of new rap artists. What do you think about the direction hip-hop is headed in?

JJ: Success.



You put out V back in August. What sort of things were you aiming for with that album? Is the third record as difficult as everyone claims?

Success.

What has happened during the time we created v has been more difficult than anything in our lives.

Tell us three great things about Sweden that we won’t have heard about before.

The air.

[Redacted]

There is something in the water.

What have you guys been up to since you put out V?

We have been giving back to the community.

What are you most excited about doing now that the sun has disappeared?

Dissapear 2.

Cry a lot.

Make them hits.

Take them hits.

Thanks for the mix. Which is your personal favourite track? Also, what was the thinking behind the sequencing?

Thank you.

No favourite.

Noise.

Tracklist

Lil Wayne – Fireman (j mix)

Team Rockit – Hymn (mana)

Lil Wayne – I’m Good

Ceo – jUjU

Bladee – Spellbound

Bobby Schmurda – Hot N*gga

Lorentz – Där Dit Vinden Kommer

Lil Wayne – Grindin’

Merely – Forever

Lil Wayne – Cascades

The Knife – Pass This On

Kendal Johansson – Courtesy Lafs

Future – Big Rube Speaks

Yung Lean – Monster

Broder Daniel – I’ll be Gone

Eve of Destruction (Bethell & Hounds’ Winters 11 Mix)