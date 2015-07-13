It’s Time to Fall in Love and Listen to ZAN’s “Blending”



Photo courtesy of ZAN

“If there’s a word for more than loving I wish I knew of it,” ZAN sings on the bridge of “Blending,” his first single, which we’re premiering below. Although ZAN’s soaring voice on the hook, as he sings the phrase “listen to me,” might be the most noticeable moment of the song and its literal high point, it’s that aside that best captures its spirit—this song is large-hearted and generous. It’s a love song that’s inclusive. ZAN describes his own music as “trap-infused R&B” (he specifically says he wants to be the “Bob Marley of the trap-infused R&B game,” which is a phrase that shouldn’t make any sense but more or less does), so it’s probably fair to slot this in as a spiritual companion to Fetty Wap. It’s certainly in the same warbly, disarmingly charming world.

Videos by VICE

Yet it also has a slightly softer, more acoustic sound, whether because it’s sampling Jon B’s “They Don’t Know” or because it’s paying homage to ZAN’s reggae roots. ZAN’s parents are Jamaican (he himself was raised in Jamaica, Queens and Florida), and his dad was in a reggae band called The Visionaires. ZAN returned to New York a couple years ago from Florida to help care for his father, who died last summer of cancer. There is a deep sense of soulfulness in “Blending” that feels spiritually aligned with ZAN’s Rastafarian roots and works like a balm for life’s setbacks.

ZAN has previously worked with Keith Charles Spacebar of Awful Records, so you may recognize his name from KCSB’s project We’re All a Little Triflin’. “Blending” is his first solo release, but it bodes well for the New Yorker’s future plans. Listen to it below:

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.