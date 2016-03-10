Someone Call the Fire Department Immediately, Zayn’s New Track is LIT

Opening with the lyrics “Hey what’s up, it’s been a while / Talking ’bout it’s not my style / Thought I’d see what’s up while I’m lighting up”, it’s hard to know whether Zayn Malik is talking to us or a love interest. Either way, as he teases out his solo material and gives us an idea of what his forthcoming debut album as a solo artist will sound like, it’s pretty clear that he’s headed in a very different sort of direction.

“Like I Would” comes in the wake of January’s single “Pillowtalk”, which we described at the time as “showing off that Zayn is no longer the kid who was in One Direction, instead an adult who wants to tackle the appropriate themes to his age, and a sound that totally fits him.” The same is true of “Like I Would”, as a pulsing R&B verse quickly escalates into a vibey chorus that sort of sits between Justin Timberlake and The Weeknd. Someone better call the fire brigade, basically, because it’s LIT.

