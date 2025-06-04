1-in-4-americans-would-buy-a-home-with-friends-just-to-own-something

In a housing market that has essentially discouraged young people from buying, a growing number of Americans are getting creative.

A new study from JW Surety Bonds found that nearly 1 in 4 would consider co-buying a home with friends or family, not because it’s some utopian dream, but because it’s the only option that feels remotely possible.

Affording a home alone? Good luck. Over half of the respondents said prices in their area are too high. Another 44% pointed to rising mortgage rates. And 37% just straight-up admitted they aren’t financially ready.

But despite all that, people aren’t backing down. They’re reshuffling priorities, rewriting what ownership looks like, and figuring out ways to get there—even if it means splitting the deed with a roommate, sibling, or long-time friend.

Nearly 25% of Americans Would Buy a Home With Friends

Co-buying with friends has shifted from being unlikely to becoming increasingly common. It’s a real workaround for a generation priced out by default. And while living with roommates well into adulthood used to feel like a compromise, pooling resources for property is starting to feel more like a strategy, and for many, the only one that makes the math work.

Fifty-five percent of people said they’d move to a different city to make ownership happen. Forty-three percent would move to a different state. Eighteen percent would even go international if it meant getting their name on a deed.

And while only 12% plan to buy this year, 57% said they hope to buy later, which means a slow-building wave of first-time buyers is coming, just not in the way older generations expect.

The sacrifices are stacking up. Forty-two percent said they’d settle for a smaller or less desirable home. One-third would take on a fixer-upper. A surprising 12% are even eyeing tiny homes. But somehow, cities like New York, Seattle, and Denver still rank among the most desired places to buy, proving that location dreams die hard—even when affordability is a joke.

When buying alone is off the table, you bring someone else to the table with you. That’s not a radical idea—it’s just what survival looks like in a market that stopped making sense years ago.