10 Petty Reasons Real People Have Turned Down Dates

We’ve all experienced “icks” and other instant turn-offs that have made us turn down a date. Whether it’s something as deep as differences in values or as shallow as their music taste, sometimes, you simply can’t help how you feel.

I stumbled upon this Reddit post, which posed the question: “What’s the pettiest reason you won’t date someone?” Here’s what Redditors had to share.

1. The Sound of Their Voice

“Certain people’s voices and the way they sound can irritate the hell out of me.” — Anonymous Redditor (deleted)

2. Eating Habits

“I went on a breakfast date with [a] man one time. He spread ketchup across his entire plate and then chopped all the food into one big pile. Pancakes were involved. In that moment, I knew I could never see him again.” — u/herfreespirit1976

3. Cringy Shirtless Photos/Messages

“I once received a topless picture from a guy I dated at the time. Below the picture, he typed, ‘This is called pure strength and force, kitty.’ I don’t know what’s worse, the way he flexed his muscles (was very cringy), the message he sent, or the fact he called me kitty.” — u/RobberyStrawberry

4. Beavis and Butthead Impression

“Oh god, my time to shine. ✨ I was dating this sweet, sweet boy, and he was like, “I do an amazing Beavis impression” (from Beavis and Butthead), and he was right, he did! He was so spot on that I realized he looked JUST like Beavis. Blonde, kinda squinted, a little overbite. After that, I was done.” — u/Straight-Kick5824

5. Use of Android Over iPhone

“Not me, but the pettiest thing I’ve seen people do is not date someone with an Android when they use an iPhone. They see that green text, and it’s immediately an issue for them. That’s about as petty as you can get.” — u/-SilverCrest-

6. Driving Habits

“I won’t date them if they don’t use their turn signals… If you can’t communicate on the road, you can’t communicate irl.” — u/olive_orchid

7. Scoffing

“I dated a really cute lady in my early 20s, pretty much my type, super sweet, but she did this weird exhale/scoff thing consistently in conversation when she didn’t like something, and it became so noticeable I was going to lose my fucking mind. I finally was just like ‘yeah, this isn’t going to work.’” — u/shazamm20

8. The Way They Treat Their Dog

“He scolded his dog for doing normal dog things. Instant turn off.” — u/themajoritea

9. Failure to Use a Phone Case

“This was years ago, but I would swipe left on any dude holding an iPhone w/o a case on it cause I didn’t need that kind of stress in my life.” — u/Cheap-Tig

10. How Long They Take to Get Ready

“Someone [who] takes FOREVER to get ready to go literally anywhere. I once dated a girl and it literally took her 40 minutes to get ready to walk the dog for 15 minutes with me (mind you this was not a phobia and for the record she didn’t wear any makeup nor did she wear anything special that might explain the sloth 🦥 pace) just basically talking my ears off and spending an eternity tying her shoelaces. It even left me with a small existential crisis, wondering if I would even be cut out for children, but choosing a life like this with an adult… I have way too little patience for that, sorry 😅” — u/Cute_Lunatic