3 Sub Pop Grunge Albums From the ’80s That Still Slap

Founded in 1986, Sub Pop Records was literally and figuratively instrumental in the growth and promulgation of grunge music. Thanks to the efforts of label heads Bruce Pavitt and Jonathan Poneman and recording engineer Jack Endino, the outfit helped introduce bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden to the world.

Below, we wanted to examine three records the label released in the 1980s, a few years after it opened its doors. A trio of LPs that not only benefited Sub Pop but also helped to open the door for future rock icons like Kurt Cobain, Mark Arm, and members of Pearl Jam like Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard.

Videos by VICE

1. Superfuzz Bigmuff by Mudhoney (1988)

The debut album from grunge pioneers Mudhoney, this offering showcased what grunge music was, could be, and more. In many ways, Mudhoney lead vocalist Mark Arm was grunge music personified. With a raging, loud voice, he helped to create what the genre was all about: buzzing guitars, sardonic wit, and muscular distaste.

While Mudhoney may not have gotten the flowers it deserved in real time—praise that other groups like Nirvana and Pearl Jam received—history will always remember them.

Play video

2. Bleach by Nirvana (1989)

Nirvana. Ever heard of ’em? Well, if you have, it likely means you’re familiar with their sophomore album, Nevermind, or perhaps their earth-shattering follow-up, In Utero. But before those records could be unleashed into the world, the band released their debut studio album, Bleach, which was recorded by Endino in a matter of a few dozen hours and released by Sub Pop just before the 1990s hit.

Featuring songs like “Love Buzz” and “About a Girl,” the album remains a classic and has even gone platinum.

Play video

3. Rehab Doll by Green River (1988)

Speaking of Mark Arm above, before his group Mudhoney hit the airwaves, he was part of the seminal, groundbreaking grunge rock band Green River. And in 1988, that group released its only studio album via Sub Pop, Rehab Doll.

Even before Mudhoney’s push forward in popular music, Green River was making waves, establishing the grunge sound. Indeed, where would the genre be without songwriting wizard Mark Arm? Where would Sub Pop be without him, for that matter, too?