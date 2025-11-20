4 Comedy Shows That Were Brought Back Shortly After Cancellation

For the most part, if a TV show gets canceled, it’s safe to assume that it won’t be coming back any time in the immediate future. Networks consider many factors when they give a series the axe, and financial matters usually play a role in their decision. On rare occasions, though, a series is so beloved that the mistake of canceling it is realized pretty quickly. Here are a few comedies that were brought back to life before people even had a chance to miss them.

4. Leave It to Beaver

Though its syndication run has seemingly never ended, Leave It to Beaver was initially canceled by CBS after its first season in 1957. The show’s ratings were less than impressive, and the network didn’t believe in it enough to renew it for a second season. ABC saw something in it and swooped in to save the day. The series lasted another five seasons on its new network before being canceled for good in 1963.

3. Taxi

ABC might have had high hopes for Leave It to Beaver, but it gave up on Taxi after only four seasons. The James L. Brooks sitcom was first canceled in 1982 after its ratings began to decline. HBO expressed interest in picking it up from there, though NBC ultimately renewed it instead. It ran for one more season and ended in 1983.

2. Crank Yankers

Adam Carolla and Jimmy Kimmel’s puppet prank call show, Crank Yankers, ran for three seasons on Comedy Central between 2002 and 2005. It failed to get renewed after that, but MTV2 resurrected it for an additional season in 2007. The revival was short-lived, however, and fans wouldn’t get more Crank Yankers for another twelve years. It briefly came back for two new seasons on Comedy Central in 2019.

1. Family Guy

Seth MacFarlane’s reign in television was almost short-lived due to Family Guy’s initial low ratings. The show was canceled after its second season in 2000, only to be brought back for a third. It got canceled again after that, but DVD sales convinced Fox to revive it again in 2005. It’s been airing consistently ever since, and is currently in its 24th season.