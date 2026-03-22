4 Cozy Fantasy Books to Read If You Love Legends & Lattes

If you’re active on BookTok and love the cozy romantasy genre, you’ve likely heard of and/or read the beloved novel Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree. Readers adore the story’s low-stakes plot and wholesome romance.

Looking for a book that matches the warm, whimsical vibes of this legendary book? Here are four books like Legends & Lattes that are pure comfort.

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1. The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna is a heartwarming, low-stakes fantasy novel about finding a family among a group of misunderstood outcasts.

The story follows an orphan named Mika Moon, one of the few witches in Britain. Mika knows it’s best to keep her powers a secret, but online, she indulges in her magic by pretending to be a witch. Of course, she doesn’t actually think anyone will take her seriously—until someone does.

Attracting the attention of Nowhere House, home to three young witches, an absent archaeologist, a retired actor, two long-suffering caretakers, and a handsome librarian

As Goodreads puts it, this cozy fantasy book is “A warm and uplifting novel about an isolated witch whose opportunity to embrace a quirky new family—and a new love—changes the course of her life.”

2. A Rival Most Vial by R.K. Ashwick

A Rival Most Vial by R.K. Ashwick is another cozy romantasy that gives similar vibes to Legends & Lattes. If you enjoy a rivals-to-lovers trope, this is the perfect book for you.

The story follows Ambrose and Eli, two potion-shop owners with a heated rivalry. That is, until they’re tasked by the mayor to brew a potion together.

“The task is as complex as it is lucrative, pushing both men to the limits of their abilities and patience,” the synopsis reads. “Yet as the fires burn and cauldrons bubble…they find a different sort of chemistry brewing.”

A Rival Most Vial is the perfect queer romantasy to add to your to-read pile.

3. I Ran Away to Evil by Mystic Neptune

I Ran Away to Evil by Mystic Neptune is as close to Legends & Lattes as it gets. The book follows Henriette Doryn, a Warrior Princess who’d much rather bake cookies than fight evil in her free time. Nevertheless, she has a duty to fulfill: defeat the Dark Lord.

Keith Monfort, on the other hand, isn’t who you’d expect the Dark Lord to be. He’s lonely and practical, inviting Henriette in for a cup of tea and reasonable conversation, despite her being sent to assassinate him. And, of course, these two supposed enemies aren’t quite so different after all.

“Blending the best of love stories, fairy tales, and whimsy—with just a dash of mystery provided by the soothsaying Madame Potts’s enigmatic announcements—I Ran Away to Evil is a deliciously delightful start to a charming romantic-comedy LitRPG series.”

4. Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea by Rebecca Thorne

Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea by Rebecca Thorne is one of the coziest fantasy reads to hit the shelves. This queer romance story follows Reyna (one of the Queen’s private guards) and Kianthe (a powerful mage), two women who dream of opening a bookshop that sells tea and leaving their old lives behind.

Of course, this proves to be difficult—especially after an assassin takes Reyna hostage. The two women quickly become fed up with their risky roles and selfless servitude, fleeing to a town filled with magic and dragons, where they finally open the shop of their dreams.

“What follows is a cozy tale of mishaps, mysteries, and a murderous queen throwing the realm’s biggest temper tantrum,” the synopsis reads. “In a story brimming with hurt/comfort and quiet fireside conversations, these two women will discover just what they mean to each other… and the world.”