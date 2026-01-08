5 Cozy Books for People Who Love Autumn Vibes

I often wish it were autumn year-round, though I know its permanence might take away the magic of the season. But we can always visit its charm and channel its warmth through a good, fall-themed, cozy book.

If you’re searching for an autumnal escape, here are five books for readers who love cozy autumn vibes.

1. Falling Like Leaves by Misty Wilson

Craving sweet harvest lattes, small town charm, and a second-chance romance? Make Falling Like Leaves your next read.

In this autumnal young adult novel, Ellis, a stubborn, ambitious teen, is on track to follow in her father’s footsteps, planning to study journalism at Columbia University. So, when she’s forced to move from Manhattan to the small town of Bramble Falls, Connecticut, for the first half of her senior year, she’s less than thrilled.

In the wake of her parents’ separation, Ellis wants nothing more than to isolate herself in the guest bedroom of her aunt’s attic and focus on her studies. However, her mom has other plans for Ellis, pushing her to become more involved in the town’s autumn events, like the infamous Falling Leaves Festival. In doing so, she reconnects with her cousin, Sloan, and her former best friend and first kiss, Cooper, who apparently wants nothing to do with her.

While it appears to be a simple, lighthearted read—and in many ways, it is!—Falling Like Leaves explores some deep themes, like challenging family dynamics, identity, and personal growth.

2. A Cinnamon Falls Mystery by R.L. Killmore

If you’re looking for a cozy, lighthearted, small-town murder mystery, well, this one’s for you. I can’t imagine anything more autumnal than a book marketed directly to “fans of Gilmore Girls, Pretty Little Liars, the Dream Harbor series, and cinnamon buns.”

A Cinnamon Falls follows Nia, a heartbroken big-city girl seeking refuge in her hometown after a breakup. The sleepy Cinnamon Falls is known for its autumn spirit, namely its massive annual Fall Fest, drawing crowds from all over during spooky season.

But this year, something sinister awaits. When a body is uncovered at the local diner, along with a threatening note, Nia teams up with her fellow hometown residents to solve the mystery and prevent further killings. Among the group of heroes is her high-school ex-boyfriend, whom she never truly got over.

Part cozy romance, part murder-mystery, this book has everything you could possibly desire in an autumn read.

3. The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling

Nothing says autumn quite like witchcraft, ghosts, and talking cats—all of which are featured in The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling.

This cozy yet mystical story is set in Graves Glen, Georgia, a quiet town that’s suddenly cursed thanks to Vivienne Jones, a woman who hexed her ex-boyfriend, Rhys Penhallow, when she was just a young, broken-hearted, slightly tipsy witch. Nearly a decade goes by without event, but once Rhys, descendant of the town’s ancestors, arrives back in town for the annual fall festival, strange occurrences begin happening.

As Rhys endures misfortune after misfortune, including near-death experiences, Vivi realizes her spell might have actually worked—and been far more powerful than she’d meant it to. She’d expected it to cause a bad hair day or two, but this hex was beyond surface-level inconveniences.

Now, Graves Glen is under attack, and only Vivi and Rhys—who still share undeniable chemistry and a complex history—can save the town.

4. A Match Made for Thanksgiving by Jackie Lau

As the first book in the series, “Holidays with the Wongs,” A Match Made for Thanksgiving by Jackie Lau, is the perfect autumn/holiday read.

The novella, set in Canada, follows a successful advertising executive and bachelor, Nick Wong, who loves partying as much as he loves his penthouse in Toronto. So, when his parents set him and his brothers up with blind dates for Thanksgiving back in Mosquito Bay, he’s not exactly keen on returning home for the holidays.

However, the day takes a turn when his latest one-night stand, Lily Tseng, arrives as his brother’s blind date.

Lily is still recovering from a breakup with a man who deemed her to be too “boring.” Her hookup with Nick was part of her plan to become more exciting. Now, she finds herself at his family’s Thanksgiving dinner with his brother, Greg. So, you can say her plan worked…

Filled with dumplings, bubble tea, a little spice, and a well-intentioned yet meddling family, the book includes everything you could possibly want in a fall romance story.

5. The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

The Very Secret Society of Irrigular Witches is the ultimate cozy, witchy, autumnal read. The book follows Mika Moon, an orphan raised by strangers and one of the few (and secret) witches in Britain.

For the most part, Mika keeps her head down and conceals her magic from the public. However, as she posts videos online pretending to be a witch—assuming no one will actually believe her to be one—she receives an unexpected request to visit the unconventional Nowhere House and teach three young witches how to control their own magic.

Along with the children, Nowhere House is home to an absent archaeologist, a retired actor, two caretakers, and a handsome yet protective librarian. For a woman who’d never quite felt like she belonged anywhere, Mika begins to find solace in this rather eclectic group—and realizes she’d do pretty much anything to keep them safe.