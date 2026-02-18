5 Things You Need to Stop Doing If You’re an Aquarius

Aquarius is one of the most unique and rebellious signs in the zodiac. Those with their sun in Aquarius tend to be independent, philosophical, and humanitarian.

However, as with any zodiac sign, Aquarius has its weaknesses. Here are five things you need to stop doing if you’re an Aquarius.

1. Emotionally Detaching to Avoid Pain

According to Co – Star, Aquariuses are generally friendly individuals. However, “their enigmatic nature makes them difficult to get close to.”

“You can know an Aquarius for years and still feel like you don’t know anything about their personal lives,” the astrology site reports. “When you ask them about themselves, they talk about the impending environmental catastrophe, or repeat facts from the last documentary they watched.”

You know, anything to avoid actual intimacy and emotional vulnerability. Aquarius thrives when addressing social issues, but they rarely reflect on or open up about their own personal woes.

2. Using Hyper-Independence as a Coping Mechanism

As noted above, Aquarius tends to emotionally detach from those around them. As a result, they end up becoming hyper-independent to avoid being let down. It’s not that they don’t crave love and connection. They just want to avoid the pain that often accompanies it.

According to Co – Star, Aquariuses might be outcasts, but they’re certainly not loners. They actually thrive in social situations and around other people. Even so, they alienate themselves in the name of independence and contrarianism.

3. Suppressing or Avoiding Your Feelings

Many Aquariuses avoid their feelings like the plague, stuffing them down and claiming to be “unbothered.” But these emotions don’t surrender that easily. Rather, they fester below the surface and threaten to explode at any given moment.

This is even true in their closest relationships.

“Aquarius representatives need time to build closeness with a friend, and they will unconsciously do a lot only to avoid being emotional and vulnerable around others,” Astrology Zodiac Signs reports.

This begs the question: What do you fear would happen if you let yourself feel the intensity of your emotions, Aquarius?

4. Playing Devil’s Advocate

Aquarius loves to challenge conventional ideas or traditional values. As a result, they often spend more time playing devil’s advocate in conversation than actually connecting with those around them.

“Intelligence, to them, means the ability to formulate the most unpopular opinion possible,” Co – Star explains. “If they were white sheep, they’d dye their wool black just to prove a point.”

5. Over-Identifying With Being ‘Different’

The best compliment an Aquarius could receive is “You’re not like other people.” This air sign is obsessed with being unique and often views it as an advantage. Yes, some do think they’re better than everyone else, but most Aquariuses just value their individuality.

“Aquarius is the sign different from the rest of the zodiac, and people born with their Sun in it feel special,” Astrology Zodiac Signs explains. “This makes them eccentric and energetic in their fight for freedom, or at times shy and quiet, afraid to express their true personality.”

“They sometimes ask, ‘Why can’t I be normal?’ but in reality, they find normalcy boring,” Co – Star adds. “They want to be unknowable.”

While there’s nothing wrong with going against the status quo—in fact, I’d see it as a positive!—your intention shouldn’t be to appear better or wiser than your peers. It should be to fully accept and embrace exactly who you are, without caring what anyone else thinks.