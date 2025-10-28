7 Solo Halloween Ideas That Are a Total Vibe

Love spooky season, but have no one to spend the holiday with? Don’t worry—you’re not the only one, and you don’t have to miss out on Halloween altogether. Here are seven ways to celebrate Halloween alone.

1. Host a Solo Scary Movie Marathon

What better way to honor Halloween than by having a scary movie marathon? Order your favorite dinner, grab some candy and sweet drinks, turn the lights low, and prepare yourself for some bone-chilling cinema.

Videos by VICE

Nothing gets you in the Halloween spirit quite like scaring yourself half to death, and since you’ll be watching the movies alone, you’re sure to be looking over your shoulder all night long. How festive?

2. Bake Halloween-Themed Treats

If you’re a baker, why not spend Halloween making delicious holiday-themed sweet treats? Shuffle your best Halloween playlist, sip a comfort drink, and decorate your baked goods with an autumn-scented candle burning. You’ll instantly feel less alone as the smell of freshly baked cookies wafts in the air. Bonus points if you create Halloween treat platters for your loved ones.

3. Paint or Carve Pumpkins

Channeling your creativity is a great way to pass the time while fully immersing yourself in the holiday. If you haven’t yet done so, dedicate Halloween night to painting or carving a pumpkin. You can put on your favorite Halloween classics or even load a YouTube Halloween ambiance on your TV to set the mood.

4. Create Your Own ‘Candy Salad’ While Waiting for Trick-or-Treaters

Halloween candy isn’t just for the trick-or-treaters. If you’re a sweets person, visit your local grocery store and pick up some of your favorites, from sour patch kids to Nerds gummy clusters, and combine all of them in a festive bowl. For the best result, I typically purchase around five to six different (yet similar) types of candy (e.g., all sour and gummies vs. all chocolate) to create a diverse yet flavor-complimenting “candy salad.” It’s the perfect way to treat yourself while also waiting for the trick-or-treaters to knock on your door.

5. Read Your Favorite Thriller

Want a quiet night in with a good book? Choose a good thriller or murder mystery to binge-read for the evening, and create a warm, cozy environment to lounge in while doing so. Cook a hearty soup or stew, light a fall-scented candle, play some Halloween-themed reading music, and wear your most comfortable PJs for the most fulfilling experience.

6. Attend a Local Event

If you live in a small town, odds are there’s some sort of Halloween event going on downtown. Rather than spending the night cooped up indoors, why not grab your warmest coat and venture out into the community? Purchase a hot apple cider and walk around outside, feeling the leaves crunch beneath your feet and the Halloween spirit in the air.

7. Dress Up for a Halloween Photoshoot

Just because you’re spending the holiday alone rather than attending a Halloween party doesn’t mean you can’t still dress up. In fact, you can turn the entire evening into a themed photoshoot, setting up your phone with a ring light or even using a Polaroid for the photos. Get as creative as you want, using different props and extravagant makeup to sell the look.