7 Ways Women Say Their Dating Standards Changed in Their 30s

As we get older and the dating world gets scarier, more and more women are shifting the way they approach dating. As I was browsing Reddit this morning, I noticed quite a relatable post, which posed the question: “Single women who are 30+, how have your dating standards changed from your 20s?”

Here’s what Redditors had to share about dating as a woman in her 30s.

1. They’re Done Pining for a Relationship

“[I] am no longer desperate to be in a relationship. I have witnessed so many bad relationships from people I know, and now, I don’t want to be with a man for the sake of being with one. I want one who makes my quality of life better. I have also made peace with the fact that I might not find such a man and realized my life is good at the moment, and in the grand scheme of things, being alone isn’t such a bad thing. Because of that, I am very intentional in who I date and have set boundaries that I have no intention of breaking.” — u/warundogo

2. They’re Far More Practical and Less Naive

“I’ve become a lot less romantic and a lot more practical. In my 20s, I definitely gave more of an ear to ‘love conquers all’ and the idea of a whirlwind romance … Now, in my 30s, I realized I’m pretty comfortable with being alone. If I consider dating someone, questions [about] whether it’d positively affect my life and family come into play a lot more. I listen to my gut more and pay attention to red flags.” — u/randomtology

3. They’re Seeking Friendship at the Core

“We need to be friends too, not just romantic partners … When you have friendship, you have emotional intimacy. When you have emotional intimacy, you have a deep love and better connection, especially as you get older and physical attraction begins to fade. I’ve found this also makes sex more meaningful and more comfortable, too. A way for us to be closer, not just get off.” — u/Joanna_Flock

4. They’re Raising Their Standards

“30s dating feels like a smaller pool but higher quality. I’m clearer about goals, screen harder, and keep first meets low‑stakes like a coffee or [a] walk. Apps are exhausting, so I value consistency, effort, and communication over butterflies. No pen pals, no last‑minute flakes, and I’m fine being single rather than negotiating basic respect.” — u/Ok_Map_31

5. They’re Prioritizing Peace Over Games

“I know what it’s like to be at peace and only worry about myself. If I’m starting to talk or see someone, and I find that peace to be disrupted, then it’s not worth it. I don’t want guessing games. I want clear communication. No sitting wondering or being anxious.” — u/_imdoingmybest

6. They Actually Value Kindness

“Before I met my husband, I made kindness a priority. While I always found him physically very attractive, that was the icing on the cake, and not the cake itself. The cake is kindness. I think the reason I have a very happy marriage is that we are unfailingly kind to each other.” — u/splattermatters

7. They’re Walking Away at the First Sign of Disrespect

“I’m a gay woman, and for me at 31, I’m just now waking up. I’m realizing I’ve been treated like absolute s**t by women I’ve been involved with for the most part … Now, no matter how much I may like the girl, if I’m not respected, I’m more willing to walk away. No mind games, no insults, no silent treatments—I told myself if a woman does this, especially early on, I have to stand up for myself. I have a hard time standing up to women, I just do. I’m getting better, though.” — u/Personal_Dust_7776