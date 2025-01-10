8 Dream Matches I Need to See on John Cena’s WWE Retirement Tour

The John Cena retirement tour has begun. The 16-time WWE World Champion is closing the book on his wrestling career in 2025. He’s always said, “If you want some, come get some,” except now that comes with a hard deadline.

There’s no shortage of wrestlers looking to get their hands on Cena for the first — or last — time. In this scenario, I want to see insane dream matches we thought we’d never get. This is the one time where “the story” doesn’t need to apply 100% of the time.

It’s Cena’s retirement tour so let’s get crazy…

1. Cody RHODES

It’s rumored that these two will lock up at a future PLE and it makes all the sense in the world. Rhodes has been compared to Cena since he came back to WWE. This one could blur the lines of “babyface” and “heel”—Rhodes is known to switch up on his opponents when the moment calls for it.

He’s become a bit hardened lately since feuding with Kevin Owens, something he could flex in a match with Cena. He declared himself for his final Royal Rumble, so Rhodes is obviously on his radar if he wins.

2. Randy Orton

The fact that Randy Orton is still competing at a high level at his age is nothing short of amazing. Many of his contemporaries have fallen but he’s still putting on solid matches. To me, nobody active other than Orton should retire Cena.

These two have had an epic rivalry over the last 20 years, including their unforgettable TLC match. The story writes itself and would be the perfect way to close the chapter on a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

3. Bron Breakker

If Cena’s going to rub shoulders with the next generation, Bron Breakker is at the top of the list. Not only could this make the career of a future World Champion it would also test the 16-time World Champion. Breakker is a genetic freak, point blank. How does he move his large body in seconds like it’s nothing? Would Cena be able to keep up?

Plus, they came face-to-face in NXT where Breakker interrupted him. “He’s never won the IC title before so I say come take it from me. Come take the Championship from me,” Breakker told SEScoops in August.

4. CM Punk

When you hear “Cena retirement tour” how do you not put Punk in the equation? A lot has changed in 12 years. At the time, Punk didn’t take too well to authority. Cena was positioned as “the face that runs the place” so the story came naturally. But now? Much like the Orton match, I don’t think this one needs much explaining.

“I don’t think there [are] many people up in that rare air, where if you talk about my career, I feel you have to talk about John. It makes me feel proud that I think if you talk about John’s career, I think you have to talk about me. We’re married in that respect,” Punk said at the Money in the Bank press conference.

“I’m proud of him, he gets to go out on his terms. I know that is important. I’m looking forward to what he does. I told him, ‘If it’s going to be one more time, we have to do it at least one more time.’”

5. Kevin Owens

It’s hard to forget a main roster arrival as iconic as Owens’ was. In 2015 just days before his NXT Championship defense against Sami Zayn, Owens shocked the WWE Universe with his debut. From the beginning he was presented as a big deal, pinning Cena in his debut. It was the beginning of KO Mania which has continued through the last 10 years.

Their trilogy of matches are some of Cena’s best and yet we haven’t gotten another since. It’s time. Owens is on a hot streak as a heel character again. It would be the cherry on top to see their rivalry come full circle.

6. Carmelo Hayes

Speaking of the next generation, Carmelo Hayes is IT. He’s got everything you want in a future WWE Champion—the look, charisma, athletic ability. There’s no denying he has a bright future on the main roster. Back in 2023, Cena assisted Hayes in defeating Bron Breakker on WWE NXT.

“I think, I talked about it earlier today, but John Cena, he’s on his retirement tour. He put out the message and said, ‘You want some, some, come get some,’” Hayes told Instinct Culture. “To be honest, I’m at the front of the line of people that are gonna come get some. So John, just giving you the heads up, your time is up, and my time is now.”

7. AJ Styles

When AJ Styles debuted in the 2016 Royal Rumble wrestling fans around the world clamored to see him wrestle John Cena. Fortunately, that has happened more than a dozen times in the near-decade since. In fact, Styles has beaten the WWE legend 31 times, the third most of anyone in WWE.

Not only is Cena’s career winding down but so is Styles’. In October he suffered a foot injury on SmackDown but he’s believed to be in the final year of his WWE contract. If he can make it back in time, this one is a no-brainer.

8. Gunther

Stylistically, they are very different wrestlers and Gunther remains a dominating figure in WWE. If Cena wants that 17th title win before he hangs it up, going up against “The Ring General” is a logical step.

The promo battles between these two alone would produce great television. Even if Cena takes a loss to Gunther, it hurts nobody. Gunther would get an insane amount of heat by taking down the most beloved wrestler of this generation. His booking has been all over the place lately; this feud could re-solidify him as a monster in WWE.