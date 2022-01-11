Why You Can't Trust Restaurant Reviews

It’s Friday night. You want to go out to dinner at a nice spot but you’re sick of your go-to places, or maybe you’re new in town or passing through on a trip and you have no one to ask for a recommendation. In short, your only options are just going old-school and walking into a place that looks good from the outside or looking up restaurants online and combing through reviews to see if they’ll be any good.

Food is by definition a matter of taste, and different people value different aspects of the restaurant experience – the decor, the ambience, the price, the surprise factor – but, according to Slovenian food and travel blogger Kaja Sajovic , there’s actually more to the story.

The only other alternative, it seems, is reading food articles and blogs and hoping to land on an honest critique. But if you’ve ever ventured into the tangled world of culinary criticism, you’ll know these things can be hit or miss. Sometimes a new spot will get stellar reviews only to disappoint once you get there.

The problem is platforms like TripAdvisor and Yelp – which were kind of invented for this type of situations – are full of fake reviews . Plus, people are much more likely to leave a review when they’ve had a bad experience, skewing the overall restaurant’s rating and turning many a review section into a highly entertaining dumpster fire. That can be disastrous, especially for smaller businesses that have just opened up – one 2020 study found that an early bad review can turn customers away in the long term, and that reviewing platforms actually have an in-built bias towards popular restaurants.

“We all know that food journalists don't get paid enough to cover the cost of a restaurant dinner, so press trips have become a necessity to do our job,” Sajovic says. “And this creates a lot of ethical dilemmas. Can you really give a bad review of a restaurant you've been invited to, with flights and hotels covered? I think it's difficult, and maybe even a little bit unfair.”

Of course, Sajovic is mostly talking about freelancers and food bloggers. Journalists who get a steady salary and their expenses covered can be a lot freer when writing their review, but they are certainly the exception rather than the rule in the industry.

Food writer Paola Miglio, editor of Peruvian website El Trinche [Spanish for “The Carving”], says she’s always made a point to be uncompromising with her opinions. “If I don't like something, I say so. And I write it down, even when I’ve been invited [to the restaurant],” Miglio says. “In my three years as a food critic at a newspaper, I have only been bullied a handful of times by a restaurant owner or chef on social media. I've never felt the pressure to praise anything or anyone.”