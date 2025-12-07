Meek Mill Explains How Young Thug Stuck by His Side When the Industry Turned Their Backs Following Infamous Drake Feud

Meek Mill’s infamous beef with Drake could not have gone worse for him at the time. A lot of artists treated him like chopped liver because he unsuccessfully attempted to take down the biggest rapper in the world. In the end, no one wants to align themselves with the losing team. However, amidst the industry’s fickle behavior, Meek could rely on one person to keep it real with him: Young Thug.

Recently, Meek Mill spoke to the Philadelphia crowd with Young Thug, where he explained their bond. During the Drake saga, people were notably icy towards the Philadelphia rapper. They wouldn’t submit verses or hooks towards any of his songs. But Young Thug didn’t look down on him amidst this turbulent time in the music industry. Consequently, Meek pulled himself up and kept moving forward accordingly. “When I was beefing with Drake, n****s was acting like they were scared to do a verse with me,” he tells the audience. “This n***a pulled up to my house while I was on house arrest. Two days straight, [Thug] got with me, pulled my confidence right back up.”

Meek Mill Explains Why He Has a Close Bond With Young Thug

Elsewhere in the concert, Meek performed his most iconic song, “Dreams And Nightmares”. Moreover, he brought an all-star team of rappers to bask in the Philly energy. Everyone from Thug, Jim Jones, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Philadelphia’s own Tierra Whack, and more crowd the stage as Meek raps along.

Young Thug didn’t hold this loyalty just to Meek Mill, either. He’s also spoken up for Drake during his lowlights in the infamous Kendrick Lamar beef. During an interview with GQ, the journalist inquired about how much Thug kept up with hip-hop. He certainly wasn’t ignorant of the whole debacle, but his response was awfully diplomatic, standing by Drake like he did for Meek Mill. “Yeah, [Kendrick] just spoke on people’s name in Atlanta,” Thug says flatly. When prompted about his feelings on Atlanta getting dragged into it, Young Thug plays coy. “I don’t know what that was about. I’m a Drake fan.”

Meek Mill is on record for being unafraid of disagreeing with people, even if it’s unpopular. Back in August, he posted how his relationship with Hov isn’t always rosy because of his billionaire status. Regardless, he still shows a lot of love. “Jigga my oldhead too… we don’t see eye to eye on every point because he a billionaires in another world and older than me but he my family too in my eyes… gave my younger son his name help get get back home quicker to my older son! And gave me the blueprint!” Meek tweets.

