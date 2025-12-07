Andre 3000 Praises Tyler, the Creator as He Wins Variety’s Innovator of the Decade: ‘To See His Excitement, Momentum, and Passion, It’s Infectious’

The year 2025 has been something of a coronation for Tyler, the Creator. After over a decade in the music industry, he’s receiving his flowers as one of the most creative contemporary artists working today. From winning Apple Music’s Artist of the Year to performing for Outkast during their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, he’s taken an extra leap in stardom this year. Now, he’s won Variety’s Innovator of the Decade award after years of stylistic excellence. Moreover, one of the greatest rappers of all time did the honors in ushering him in for it.

Recently, Andre 3000 spoke in introducing Tyler, the Creator to the stage. There, he reminisces on seeing the LA rapper/singer/producer at work and the joy he brings with creating. Additionally, Andre notes that this prestige is a culmination of all his hard work, something he’s rightfully earned. “I’ve known Tyler for a few years now, and I’ve witnessed him surge with ideas and bring them to life repeatedly. To even qualify for the Innovator of the Decade award, you would have to have really been cooking for like 10-plus years. That’s not an easy feat, people,” Andre 3000 tells the crowd.

Videos by VICE

Andre 3000 Gives Heavy Praise to Tyler, The Creator for Innovator of the Decade Win

“But when you’re in the zone, years can go by quickly because the next project is always the most important,” Andre continues. Then, he recalls how Tyler, the Creator would make it a point to invite the Outkast great to listen to his new music. In those moments, it was more than evident that Tyler bled for the music. There’s never a time in which he’s halfhearted about his ideas.

“To see his excitement, momentum, and passion, it’s infectious,” Andre says of Tyler, the Creator. “It’s easy to see he cares about what he’s doing and that innovating himself is a constant… Tyler, he f*cking cares. He always has his antennas up and [is] experiencing everything around him with great curiosity.”

Then, Tyler, the Creator accepts his award graciously and confidently. There, he notes that he’s not used to taking a moment to reflect on his journey. Consequently, he admits it feels good to receive recognition for things he always knew. “Me always looking forward, me always wondering what the next thing is– that’s where I sit comfortable at,” Tyler explains. “It does feel good to hear the last 15 years you’ve been doing super-duper, awesome shit, and I’m so grateful y’all have noticed things that I’ve known. I’m very good. I’m very awesome.”

