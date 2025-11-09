Tyler, the Creator Delivers Electric Perfomance of Outkast’s “Bombs Over Baghdad” at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

“Bombs Over Baghdad” is one of the most electric rap songs of all time. It’s blisteringly, scorchingly energetic, a fiery guitar sizzling the record, reflective of the hell that is America. In a sense, Andre 3000 and Big Boi sketched a vision of what we would eventually see become of the country. It’s cutting edge, it’s revolutionary, it’s punk. So it makes sense Outkast would be inducted and honored in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for their contributions to music and Black expression. One of the biggest descendants of their creativity is Tyler, the Creator.

“B.O.B.” reflects a lot of the visceral, hardcore edge that Tyler led with in his early career. Consequently, it’s fitting that he would be one of several artists who would perform in tribute to the iconic duo. Recently, Tyler, Doja Cat, JID, and Janelle Monae honored Outkast at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. For Tyler, he tackled “Bombs Over Baghdad” and set the stage ablaze. Check it out below:

@tylerthecreator performs at @Outkast's Rock Hall Induction 🔥



📺 Tune in NOW on @DisneyPlus to watch the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.#RockHall2025 pic.twitter.com/CsakvMEnrz — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) November 9, 2025

This might be one of the last performances we’ll see from Tyler for a long time. After his Chromakopia world tour and DON’T TAP THAT GLASS follow-up, he’s overdue for some time off. After Camp Flog Gnaw, Tyler, the Creator teased that he might not tour for a very long time, especially now that he’s getting older.

“I’m excited to go home and think about if I’ll ever really tour again, because I’m fucking not 20 no more,” Tyler tells the crowd in Quezon City. “I can’t lie to y’all. I’m at that part of my life where, man, I’ve done enough. Let me go take a very, very, very, very long break.”

If nothing else, we’ll see Tyler, the Creator on our movie screens by the end of the year, too. He’s in a supporting role alongside Timothee Chalamet in Josh Safdie’s solo debut, Marty Supreme, coming out on Christmas this year.