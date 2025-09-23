Tyler, The Creator Teases Lengthy Hiatus After ‘Chromakopia’ World Tour

Tyler, the Creator has been one of the hardest working artists this past year and change. It’s not often you get someone pulling off two album rollouts at once, with 2024’s Chromakopia and this year’s DON’T TAP THAT GLASS. Moreover, he’s been wrapping up a world tour in connection to the former, capping his circuit off with festivals and Camp Flog Gnaw. With years of touring and releasing music under his belt, when has Tyler ever taken some true time off? Has there been a time where he got to exist with no commitments?

Apparently, we’re reaching a point where he might finally slow down. Recently, Tyler, the Creator performed in Quezon City, where he ponders whether or not he wants to tour again. He’s at the very tail end of his tour and frankly, he’s just ready to go home and lay in his bed. However, he also looks broadly at the fullness of his career and sees how much he’s actually done with himself. Consequently, Tyler feels like he deserves to go MIA for a while.

Tyler The Creator Says He Might Take a “very long break”

“I’m excited to go home and think about if I’ll ever really tour again, because I’m fucking not 20 no more,” Tyler says. “I can’t lie to y’all. I’m at that part of my life where, man, I’ve done enough. Let me go take a very, very, very, very long break.”

In the meantime, fans still have a pretty freshly released album in DON’T TAP THAT GLASS. He has his upcoming star-studded Camp Flog Gnaw where he’ll headline. Lastly, Tyler, the Creator will star in Josh Safdie’s solo debut Marty Supreme. He acts alongside Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Odessa A’zion. The film releases on Christmas Day 2025, centering on Marty Mauser, rising through the ranks of table tennis.