Lil Yachty Thanks Tyler, The Creator After Bringing him on ‘Chromakopia’ World Tour

Seeing so much of the world during a massive tour has to be an eye-opening experience. Even for someone like Lil Yachty, as big a name as he is, it still brings a lot of new perspective. Consequently, when touring under Tyler, the Creator with Paris Texas, he got to see the world and learn a lot from one of the biggest rappers working today. Now, he’s giving thanks to Tyler for the experience and everything he learned along the way.

Recently, Lil Yachty posted on his Instagram stories as his portion of the Chromakopia tour is wrapping up. There, he calls the Golf Wang visionary a mentor for him, expressing his gratitude for his wisdom and his companionship. “Last leg of this tour for me and I just want to take the time to thank you for your friendship, thanking you for giving me the praises i needed to push me on and holding me accountable when i do some ignorant s**t,” Yachty writes. “All in all, i’m grateful.”

Videos by VICE

Lil Yachty Writes Heartwarming Post to Tyler The Creator

“1 of the few mentors i have, always held me accountable, always challenged me,” he continues. “Forever grateful. “Young men need mentors. Need a line of proper guidance. Thanks Tyyytyyy.”

This connection between Yachty and Tyler, the Creator spans into musical inspiration as well. During an interview with Billboard in 2023, he reveals that his album Let’s Start Here gets a lot of its juice because of Tyler. Moreover, Lil Yachty desperately wants to make a collab album with him in the future.

“I would love to do a project with Tyler [The Creator]. He’s the reason I made this album. He’s the one who told me to do it, just go for it. He’s so confident and I have so much respect for him because he takes me seriously, and he always has,” Lil Yachty explains. “I just want people to understand I love this. This is not a joke to me. And I can stand with my chest out because I’m proud of something I created.”