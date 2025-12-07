Arc Raiders Expedition Bonuses Finally Revealed — and Players Are Furious

Embark Studios have finally revealed the Arc Raiders Expedition bonuses, and players are not happy about it. Fans of the extraction shooter argue the rewards are not only not worth it, but they also ruin the game’s meta. Here is also how to check Stash Value in Arc Raiders.

Arc Raiders Expedition Bonuses Are “Terrible” According to Players

Screenshot: Embark Studios

In Arc Raiders, “Expedition Project” is the multiplayer’s endgame feature which has players giving up all of their stash loot for a permanent stat bonus. This is called a “wipe” in Extraction Shooters as it basically resets players’ progress. In theory, this is to keep the game fresh each new season as new loot gets added to the game. However, Arc Raiders players were not happy when Embark Studios finally revealed which rewards they would get for wiping their characters’ progress.

The Swedish developer announced that Arc Raiders Expedition Bonuses are tied to your stash value in a recent blog post. “When the Expedition departs, all items in your Raider’s stash will be contributed toward it. Your next Raider can earn up to five skill points based on the total value of your Stash and Coins at the time of departure. One million Coins worth of value equals one extra skill point for your new Raider.” Players were particularly angry about only getting one skill point per million coins.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Frustrated Arc Raiders users took to social media to vent their frustrations. “They should’ve told us this from the beginning. I’m sure I’m not alone but once I finished the project I stopped hoarding things in my stash waiting for the reset and I’m not grinding 5 million out now I don’t have the time,” a player on Reddit wrote, for example.

Another comment agreed and replied, “I’ll get 1 skill point because I happen to have 1 million. But no way in hell am I grinding for 5 million. It was an intriguing idea at first but now I couldn’t care less.” One Arc Raiders fan simply vented “I think I’ll just go play something else. The benefit/effort ratio just isn’t there.”

How to Check Stash Value Arc Raiders

Screenshot: Embark Studios

With Expedition Bonuses tied to coin, you may be wondering how to check Stash Value in Arc Raiders. For a feature now so important, you’d expect the game would make this number easy to see. But incredibly, it’s not as obvious as you would think. Thankfully we’ll break down how to see your Arc Raiders Stash Value below:

Steps to Check Arc Raiders Stash Value

Step 1: Go to your Inventory and click on the “Stash” menu.

Go to your Inventory and click on the “Stash” menu. Step 2: Press “CTRL” (PC) or “LT + A” (Console) and then multi-select every item in your stash. You must then select every item in your Stash inventory.

Press or and then You must then select every item in your Stash inventory. Step 3: Once every item has been selected, “Right-Click” and then hover your mouse over the “Sell” option.

Once every item has been selected, “Right-Click” and then hover your mouse over the “Sell” option. Step 4: You will now see your total Stash Value next to the “Sell” option. DO NOT click this though, as you don’t want to accidentally sell everything.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For console players, you will need to press “Left Trigger” and “A” if you want to check your Stash Value in Arc Raiders. Unfortunately, this is the only method anyone has found so far. So yes, you really have to manually select all 280 items in your Stash just to see its total value.

Arc Raiders Meta “Ruined” By Expedition Rewards, Players Say

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Another major complaint from the Arc Raiders community following the news is that the Expedition Bonuses essentially ruin the game’s meta. Specifically, many fear that players will now no longer use high-level gear in online matches. Since the Arc Raiders Expedition bonuses are tied to your total stash value, players are just going to use low-level 1 loot while playing the game from now on.

A viral thread on Reddit highlighted this argument: “The “Meta” for the pre-wipe event is Level 1 gear. Let that sink in. We are days away from the wipe. This should be the time when we burn through our stash, equipping the most expensive weapons and armor we have because they’re about to disappear anyway. But because Skill Points are tied to Stash Value, nobody wants to risk their gear.”

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The topic creator then argued that Embark Studios are turning players into “hoarders” instead of active fighters. “The game is actively punishing me for using my best gear. So here I am, sitting on a pile of high-tier loot, deploying with a Level 1 Stitcher and a Kettle because I need to protect my stash value for the next season. Is this really the intended “End Game” experience? Turning us into hoarders instead of fighters? The Expedition system needs to change.”

The Arc Raiders Expedition project release date is Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Players will have until Monday December 22, 2025 to embark on it. If you miss out on the dates, then you will have to wait till next season’s wipe / player reset. Just remember if you are planning to do the Arc Raiders Expedition in the extraction shooter, rewards are based on your total stash value. So you will need at least five million coin, if you want to obtain the permanent five skill point bonuses.