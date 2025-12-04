Arc Raiders Disables Popular Map Event Due to Cheaters

The Hidden Bunker Arc Raiders map event has now been disabled. According to Embark Studios, the emergency update was a result of them having to fix a major exploit players were taking advantage of.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The developers behind Arc Raiders surprised players when they announced in Discord that the Hidden Bunkers map modifier had been disabled. According to a developer post on the forum, the in-game event was temporarily removed from map rotations due to cheaters abusing an exploit that needs to be patched.

“Raiders! We have temporarily disabled Hidden Bunker from the rotation to prevent unfair exploits while we are working on a fix. In other news, the store has been updated with some new items. See you topside! Ossen.” According to Embark Studios, Hidden Bunker will be brought back to the game eventually. At the time of writing, the Swedish developer has not given players a specific ETA for when the modifier will return.

Screenshot: Discord Embark Studios

But given the emergency update, it appears they are at least aware of it. For avid Arc Raiders players, this latest news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Over the past week, the extraction shooter has seen a flood of player complaints about rampant cheating due to a major exploit that was discovered in Hidden Bunker.

Why Was Hidden Bunker Removed in Arc Raiders?

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Over the past week, the Hidden Bunker Arc Raiders map event was being overtaken by cheaters. Specifically, there was an exploit that let users glitch into the walls of the bunker. This then allowed them to steal all the loot inside, despite it being locked. So by the time players were able to access it, everything inside was already gone. But it gets even worse, as some players reportedly found a way to warp around the map.

A comment on the ArcRaiders subreddit explained the exploit: “Apparently people were able to glitch themselves into walls and just teleport around the map, including inside the bunker when it wasn’t even on.” And if you know anything about how Arc Raiders works, that’s a pretty crazy glitch that would give players a major advantage over everyone else. Fortunately, Embark Studios has taken notice of the cheaters and has pulled down the map modifier until they can fix it.

When Will Hidden Bunker Return to Arc Raiders?

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Now for the bad news. While it’s true we don’t know when the Hidden Bunker Arc Raiders map event will return, we might have an idea. Based on previous exploit fixes, we might be waiting a while. For example, Embark also temporarily disabled Locked Gate, and it still hasn’t been fixed over three weeks later.

However, Embark Studios has actually fixed a lot of exploits since Arc Raiders launched a month ago. Every glitch is also different. It’s also impossible to know how difficult it would be to fix the Hidden Bunker wall glitch specifically. So at this point, it’s all speculation. However, I don’t expect it to return this week.