A Dog Just Saved His Owner From Being Attacked by a Tiger

Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend. And a friend in need is a friend indeed.



Cheesy phrases aside, a dog in Madhya Pradesh (MP), India, just saved his owner from being attacked by a tiger in a neighbouring forest. And move over Ghost from Game of Thrones, because this is the new good boy who is winning all our love.

On Monday, June 3, a 22-year-old named Pancham Gajba (alternatively called Gajviya according to ANI) who lived in the Piparwani village in MP had gone into the nearby forest to “attend to nature’s call” (read: to pee). Unfortunately, while doing his business, a tiger passing by spotted him, and pounced on him from the bushes. Fortunately for him, his pet dog had his back.

“The tiger stood over me, on my hands, but before it could get at my throat, the dog started barking,” Gajba told PTI, talking about his near-death experience. While the tiger ferociously attacked his left hand and even wounded his head, the dog barked so much that he alerted villagers in the area who rushed to his rescue.

“After my brother and villagers came to my rescue, alerted by the dog’s barking, the tiger melted back into the jungle (forest),” he said. Forest officials have now warned villagers to steer clear of the forest area.

In this sad, shitty world where #MenToo is a bleak reality, it’s good to know that there are at least some good boys out there.

