A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Turn the Moon Blood Red in March

In mid-March, you might get to witness a beautiful total lunar eclipse from the comfort of your own home—of course, if you’re willing to stay up late or wake up early.

According to NASA, during a total lunar eclipse, “the Moon moves into the inner part of Earth’s shadow, or the umbra. Some of the sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere reaches the Moon’s surface, lighting it dimly.” This casts an orange or reddish glow over the Moon, which often can be seen with the naked eye.

There are multiple lunar eclipses throughout each year, including partial and penumbral eclipses; but total lunar eclipses aren’t as common. The Earth experiences a total lunar eclipse about once every 1.5 to 2 years, with the next occurring in less than a month, on March 14, 2025 (UTC). It will be visible in the Pacific, the Americas, Western Europe, and Western Africa—making it a multinational event.

“[Total eclipses] are really dramatic to see,” Bennett Maruca, an astronomer at the University of Delaware, told Mashable.

Thankfully, you won’t have to rush to see it, as its red hue will last for hours—and all you need to do is step outside and look up.

“It’s not racing for three minutes of viewing,” Maruca said.

This might mean waking up between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., but if you’re into astronomy, it’s completely worth it. Just hope it’s a clear night so you can fully witness the full moon event.

The best part? Individuals across the globe will be able to view its beauty (weather permitting, of course).

“Here’s an event that can potentially be viewed by hundreds of millions of people, simultaneously,” Maruca told Mashable. “That’s as unifying as it gets.”

If you’re in one of the viewing regions, you’ll want to check Time and Date to understand peak viewing times.