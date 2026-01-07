A$AP Rocky on How Fatherhood Has Changed His Creative Process, and How He’s Breaking Generational Cycles

They say having kids is one of the greatest blessings you could experience. Sure, it’s a pretty stark financial commitment, given another mouth to feed, all the diapers and clothes, etc. Not to mention the mental preparation to be the best example…and all the fatigue. But if you’re prepared for it, it can change your life drastically. It definitely helps when money isn’t a factor with people like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The pair share three kids: two sons, RZA Athelston and Riot Rose, and their daughter, Rocki Irish.

According to Rocky, the experience has made him much softer. In a January 2026 conversation with W Magazine, he candidly discussed the impact his children have had on his life. Ultimately, he’s way more in tune with his emotions than he was before. Beforehand, A$AP Rocky used to be a lot more callous with people.

Nowadays, the kids have cracked his hardened exterior. “I am way more emotional,” Rocky admitted. “Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella. I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world.”

A$AP Rocky Admits He’s A Bit Softer Now That He Has Kids

Additionally, Rocky knows that eventually he’ll have to deal with someone wanting to date his daughter when she gets older. As a protective father figure, he’s just “going to pray for them.” In other words, there’s a big ol’ warning sign in the Rihanna and Rocky household.

The impact of fatherhood doesn’t just extend to his personal life, though. While speaking on The Run-Through With Vogue, A$AP Rocky noted that parenthood has an impact on his creativity as well. “Being a father is my creative process now because I just embodied it as a whole. I never really had a role model or just an iconic figure,” Rocky said. “And I guess I’m that for people, and I didn’t purposely try to do that, but I take it as a badge of honor. I’m so flattered and, just being me, that it can inspire people to actually do something that is considered good, being a present, active father.”

We’re bound to see how fatherhood has influenced his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. It’s finally slated to release on January 16 after years of built-up anticipation. His first single for the record is out now, titled “Punk Rocky”.