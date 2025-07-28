Amazon is Working on a Wolfenstein TV Show

It seems like everyone wants in on the video game adaptation again. While recent efforts like Fallout and The Super Mario Bros. film have seen massive success, there will always be some less-than-ideal efforts, such as Paramount’s Halo series.

Clearly, Amazon feels it has the right idea, as it continues to move forward. They’re not working on developing a series based on the Wolfenstein games.

THEY’VE ALREADY GOT ONE PART OF WOLFENSTEIN RIGHT

As reported by Variety, “Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but the (incredible) official logline of the series simply states, “The story of killing Nazis is evergreen”.

I mean, if you’re going to do this game, yeah, that better be your focus. Lean in. And the best way to do that? Get MachineGames involved. Variety also notes that “Jerk Gustafsson of “Wolfenstein” developer MachineGames will also executive produce”. Nice.

I interviewed Jerk last year shortly after the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and he had a clear understanding of what made Indy great. So, of course, you get the guy who deals almost exclusively in getting Nazis out of the paint.

It’s worth noting that Amazon has several video game adaptations in development. Not only are they working on a second season of Fallout, but they’re also in the middle of work on the God of War series, Mass Effect series, and the Warhammer 40,000 series, which is headed by the nerd god himself, Henry Cavill. While all of these could vary significantly in quality, I do think there is something to be said for the willingness to dive headfirst back into these adaptations.

Just make sure you’ve all learned the lessons of the past. It’s ok to remain faithful to the source material. If it’s good, people will flock to it. It’s what we’ve seen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several newer game adaptations. The Wolfenstein TV series doesn’t have to be made palatable to the larger audience. It just has to be good.