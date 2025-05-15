Americans’ Beds Are Filthy

Most people think of their bed as a clean, calm place to rest their head at night. But according to a recent survey by Amerisleep, plenty of Americans are spending the night wrapped in sweat, dead skin, and mystery stains that haven’t seen the inside of a washing machine in weeks.

More than one in four people admitted to washing their sheets just once a month. Experts recommend weekly washes, but that guideline seems to be widely ignored—especially by younger generations.

Only 19 percent of Gen Z reported washing their sheets weekly, compared to 39 percent of boomers. Some waited until their bedding looked or smelled dirty before dealing with it. That approach would be fine if allergens, oils, and bacteria politely waited until they were visible. They don’t.

The survey also revealed a few other unholy bedtime habits: 34 percent of people get into bed in their outside clothes, and 45 percent of Gen Z is guilty of skipping the shower after a workout and diving straight under the covers. One in five respondents are still sleeping on mattresses that are over 10 years old, and more than half admitted they never rotate their mattress—or didn’t even know that was a thing.

Clean bedding is more than a cute aesthetic. People who washed their sheets less than once a month were more likely to report feeling tired despite getting enough sleep, and they were also more likely to deal with brain fog and dry eyes. Bacteria, allergens, and dust mites build up fast, especially on pillowcases, which collect everything from sweat to skincare residue to airborne grossness. That can throw off your sleep and trigger skin irritation, even when your skin isn’t normally acne-prone.

Of course, not everyone is being honest about it. Seventeen percent of people admitted to lying about how often they wash their sheets—Gen Z led the charge here, too, with 34% owning up to the fib.

If your skincare routine takes ten steps, but your sheets haven’t been washed since daylight savings, you might be missing the point. What’s the use of serums if your pillowcase is sabotaging your work overnight?