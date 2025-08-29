Amtrak Brings ‘Premium’ 160 MPH Trains to the US

Amtrak’s newest high-speed train, the NextGen Acela, just made its debut run—and the company wants you to know it’s not your average train ride. It’s “premium.” It’s “an evolution.” It has winged headrests and ergonomic seats. It even comes with café cart service and free high-speed Wi-Fi, which somehow still feels revolutionary for a U.S. train in 2025.

The new train made its inaugural journey from D.C.’s Union Station to New York’s Penn Station this week. Amtrak President Roger Harris called it “a new standard for American train travel,” and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy showed up to use the moment as a flex for broader government goals—public safety, economic growth, and bringing Union Station back to “its former glory.”

The NextGen Acela can technically reach speeds of 160 mph, making it the fastest train in Amtrak’s fleet. The previous Acelas maxed out at 150 mph. But here’s the kicker: according to current schedules, it’s actually slower. Some trips between D.C. and NYC now take three to seven minutes longer than before. Amtrak says the faster times will come once other infrastructure upgrades kick in. Mmm k.

NextGen Acela Trains Arrive in the US—But Amtrak’s 160 MPH Upgrade Comes With a Hefty Price Tag

Still, the trains themselves are an upgrade—on paper, at least. You’ll find more legroom, privacy headrests, and 5G-enabled Wi-Fi. There’s also an expanded menu of food and drinks, a sleeker design, and 27% more seats per train. A total of 28 trains are expected to enter service by 2027, running up and down the Northeast Corridor between Washington and Boston.

But “premium” comes at a cost. A one-way business class ticket from D.C. to NYC was $498 on launch day, according to Amtrak’s site. And a ride to Boston? Normally, an hour flight for around $115? Over $500. For that price, a traveler might expect to arrive a little faster, or at least feel like they’re paying for more than just mood lighting and outlets.

To be fair, the trains were built in the U.S. with components from 29 states and over 180 suppliers. Amtrak claims the project supported 15,000 domestic jobs. That’s the kind of thing transportation officials love to highlight, especially with a $2.4 billion yearly budget to justify.

Sleek new shell, same old tracks. It’s progress, kind of.