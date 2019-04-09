An Intimate Look at Seven Lesser-Known Types of OCD

TONIC’s Shayla Love has had obsessive compulsive disorder since she was young. She’s typically experienced relatively stereotypical symptoms, like hand-washing compulsions or a fear of germs and sickness. But in her recent story, Love explains that her OCD has also manifested in more rare or misunderstood obsessions, like a fixation on bodily functions like swallowing, or the need to always be seen as perfect. Because of this, Love decided to take a deep dive into researching some of the darker and less common expressions of OCD, which can often remain undiagnosed for years. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we sit down with Love to learn more.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.