New Leaks Claim the iPad Pro M5 Will Have Dual Front Cameras

It’s not official yet, but the tech industry widely expects the iPad Pro M5 to launch later this month, keeping time with the roughly 18-month window between iPad Pro launches. That’s right; the iPad Pro M4, still the top-of-the-line iPad on sale right now, launched in May 2024.

While few expect anything revolutionary, aside from a shift from Apple’s M4 processor to the M5, the next iPad Pro is reported to have two front-facing “selfie” cameras, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a veteran Apple analyst who frequently shares leaks and peeks in his Bloomberg newsletter, Power On.

Videos by VICE

That’s just been corroborated by a YouTube video by two Russian presenters who claim to be showing off an iPad Pro M5 that has two front camera lenses. How they got it, nobody knows, but Apple hardware leaks have become more common in the past few years than they used to be.

If the rumors turn out to be true, it’s anyone’s guess as to what they’ll be used for.

Play video video showing alleged ipad pro m5’s two cameras – credit: Romancev768 / YouTube video showing alleged ipad pro m5’s two cameras – credit: Romancev768 / YouTube

Converging Apple iPad Rumors

“I can say with certainty that M5 iPad Pros within Apple have the second lens,” said Gurman. “There’s a history of Apple testing features at an advanced stage before pulling them (such as certain storage capacities or features like a second dock connector on the original iPad), but this would be a strange, last-minute cut.”

The Russian YouTubers say they can’t take videos or photos with one of the lenses. It may be that they’re software locked for now and that Apple will, once the iPad Pro M5 goes live, unlock it and allow both front cameras to snap videos and pics. Or maybe it’ll have some other purpose. We’ll know in less than a month, it seems.

“The iPad Pro M4 is fairly constrained at Apple retail stores, and online shipments are now delayed till between Oct. 21-28 for online orders of some configurations. A good as any sign for an imminent iPad Pro M5 debut,” wrote Gurman in a X.com post on October 6, 2025. “Entry (non-Pro/Max chip) 14-inch MacBook Pros as well.”

We won’t have long to wait. Stay tuned.