Apple Reportedly Wants to Launch a ChatGPT Competitor Next Year

Apple’s efforts to keep up with the AI race have been, frankly, stale and unimpressive. Late last year, there was Apple Intelligence’s weak debut, which let down a lot of people expecting more from Silicon Valley royalty. Then Apple integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Apple Intelligence for limited functions, and that was fine, if not a bit of a white flag of surrender.

For those worried that Apple is slipping further and further behind the tech giants (especially Google, an arch-competitor with its Pixel lineup of devices), Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has sent whispers across the internet that Apple is “planning to launch its own artificial intelligence-powered web search tool next year, stepping up competition with OpenAI and Perplexity AI Inc.” in the spring of 2026.

Here’s what we know

Could this be connected to this past spring’s announcement from Google that it was close to integrating its Gemini, a ChatGPT competitor, into Apple Intelligence? Gurman seems to think so.

Let me catch you up. Earlier this year, there was a heavily scrutinized trial over whether Google holds an unfair monopoly over internet searching. On April 30, that trial touched on Google’s previously announced plans to bring Gemini, Google’s generative AI, to Apple devices.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed during that trial’s hearing that those plans are not just still alive but also that Gemini would begin rolling out to Apple devices later this year.

And here we are. Gurman wrote in his column that “The companies (Apple and Google) reached a formal agreement this week for Apple to evaluate and test a Google-developed AI model to help power the voice assistant.”

Gurman’s got a solid track record for Apple predictions that come true. It’ll be interesting to see if Apple and Google can play nice long enough for Apple to get a leg up on the competition, mainly when that arch-competition includes Google’s very own line of Pixel devices.