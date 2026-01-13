Arc Raiders Dev Provides More Details on ‘Aggression-Based’ Matchmaking System

After the CEO of Embark Studios mentioned aggression-based matchmaking in an interview last week, another Arc Raiders dev is providing more details about the system and how some players may be misinformed about how it actually works.

“It’s a bit of a misnomer calling it aggression-based”

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Anyone who has put even a few hours into Arc Raiders is well-aware that the constant threat of potential PvP violence adds a ton of tension to the game and makes every journey topside an intense undertaking. That said, not all players like PvP and some parts of the community have been hoping that they will be placed into lobbies without any aggressive players.

Videos by VICE

According to some new details on the match-making system that GamesRadar received in a recent interview, that’s not exactly how it works.

Arc Raiders design lead Virgil Watkins explained to GamesRadar that, “… It’s a bit of a misnomer calling it aggression-based, and it is something we’re going to keep tuning, but people aren’t far off in how they think it works.”

To go into more detail, Watkins explained that there is no binary split between aggressive lobbies and pacifist lobbies. There is always going to be a bit of a mix.

“If you really want to try to adjust and play in a bit of a less hostile environment, you are afforded [a way] to do so. But it should be clear to people, I hope, that it’s also not binary. Obviously you can tell it’s weighted one way or the other, but it’s never like, you are now only with PvE players, you are now only with PvP players. It’s a weighted system.”

This makes sense and it is likely most players assumed that it is how it works. If the matchmaking system was going to place users into fully PvE or fully PvP lobbies, then the game should just implement PvP or PvE settings at that point.

THere is no skill-based or Gear-BAsed MAtchmaking

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Interestingly, Watkins also revealed that the match-making system does not take gear level or skill into account when creating lobbies. That means that it’s not unlikely for a brand-new group of players to encounter an endgame squad.

Watkins went on to confirm that, “And we don’t do anything like skill-based matchmaking or gear-based matchmaking… It’s really just this kind of rating system we have that maneuvers, and we’re just going to keep monitoring match health and player response, and tune it from there.”

Whether they are PvP or PvE focused, Arc Raiders players can currently dive into the action and continue working through their Week 12 Trials.

Arc Raiders is available now on consoles and PC.