How to Complete Arc Raiders Week 12 Trials (Jan. 12)

Season 2 Week 4 of Arc Raiders has arrived, which means there’s a new list of Trials for players to tackle if they want to aim for three stars.

All Week 12 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The weekly reset has come and gone, which means that Arc Raiders players can now begin their progress on the Week 12 Trials. This week includes five tasks for players to tackle.

Here is the full list:

Deliver carriables

Damage Rocketeers

Destroy Pops

Download information inside the bunker

Damage Hornets

Players have until next week’s reset on the morning of January 19 to wrap up this homework.

How to Deliver Carriables for Week 12 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players need to find and deliver crates to specific locations for the first task. Gamers should have received a tutorial on how to find and deliver crates via a quest during the early levels of the game before Trials unlocked.

Once a crate is picked up, just find the nearest Field Depot and head in that direction. This task can be completed on any map, but players should focus on one that they know best so that they can navigate it quickly.

Remember that you’ll be slower and louder while carrying the crate to the Field Depot, so it requires extra caution.

How to damage Rocketeers for Week 12 Trials

This is going to be one of the more difficult Trials this week. Rocketeers are a particularly deadly flying ARC unit and players often hide from them. Using duck and cover techniques to deal damage and quickly pop out of sight is a smart technique for this one.

It may also help to squad up and complete this task with friends if that’s an option.

How to Destroy Pops for Week 12 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Pops are a pain early in Arc Raiders, but most players know how to deal with them by the time they unlock Trials.

These are the rolling enemies that self destruct and deal damage to players with an explosion. They have very little armor, so players just need to find them and shot them from a distance to avoid the AOE of their explosion when they are defeated. They are usually found at indoor locations on most maps.

How to Download information inside the bunker for Week 12 TRials

This is going to be the most time-consuming and challenging Trial challenge of the week. Players should head to the Spaceport map to start this Trial. Additionally, this task can only be completed when the Hidden Bunker condition is active. Once players have loaded into the map with the Hidden Bunker condition, find one of the four antennas to activate it.

Once all four antennas on the map have been activated by players, the Hidden Bunker door will open. At that point, players need to head to the bunker, find a terminal, and download the data.

Players should keep in mind that if anyone in their squad downloads the data, it will count as progress on the Trial for the full squad. That makes this another one that becomes much easier with a team.

How To Damage Hornets for WEek 12 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

After a few of those other Trials, this one should feel like a breeze. Players can find Hornets flying around outdoors on any of the maps. These enemies can be deadly if players get careless, but in general they are not too challenging to shoot out of the sky and eliminate.

That should be everything players need to complete this week’s Trials. This is one of the most challenging weeks that players have had in a while, so it would be wise to get started early and find some friends to tag-a-long.

Arc Raiders is available now on consoles and PC.