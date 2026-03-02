ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 18 Trials (March 2)

After a short break for the Expedition Window, Weekly Trials are returning this week and offering players a chance to start earning rewards once again.

All week 18 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The trials challenges for the week of March 2 are not quite as difficult as the last few rounds. That gives players a chance to jump into the brand-new trials season and start earning some stars and working towards rewards right away.

Here are all of the challenges for the week of March 2:

Damage Leapers

Loot Bird’s Nests (Bird City)

Damage Spotters

Open ARC Probes

Search containers in the Medical Research Wing (Stella Montis)

How to Damage Leapers for Week 18 Trials

Leapers can be a pretty threatening enemy if players run into them in the open, but with the right strategy and cover they aren’t too bad at all. Players can load into any map except for Stella Montis to start hunting around for these enemies. A good hunting spot to start with is the Launch Towers location on the Spaceport map.

Once a Leaper is spotted, players should find cover and then use a heavy weapon to get in some shots at them from a distance. Try to aim for the center and focus on the middle ball.

Players can quickly earn three stars for this challenge by taking down two Leapers during a major map condition.

How to Loot the Bird’s Nest For Week 18 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This Trials Challenge isn’t too hard, but it does require players to visit the Buried City during the Bird City map condition.

Once players arrive at the map, they need to head to building rooftops and begin searching for chimneys. Search chimneys for progress on the Weekly Trial and to find some valuable collectibles that can be sold when you head back to Speranza.

How To Damage Spotters for Week 18 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

To take down enough Spotters to earn three stars, players will want to head into any map, aside from Stella Montis, and get ready to do some sniping.

Spotters fly overhead in pairs and help the Bombardiers pinpoint enemies. Luckily, the Spotters can’t hurt you, but if they manage to spot and tag you, then you have the Bombardier to deal with.

Players just need to get partial cover and shoot down the spotters before they manage to pinpoint your location. Each time a Spotter falls, it will be replaced by a new one, so it shouldn’t be too hard to take down enough of these to earn three stars.

How to Open ARC Probes for Week 18 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is a fairly easy Trials Challenge that mostly just requires walking around and looting. Players can find and breach probes on any map, but the quickest method to find them is to keep an eye out for the Prospecting Probes event.

Players should use their ears as they wander around the map and listen for the pinging sound that these probes make. Once they are found, players just need to make sure there are no threats around, breach the probe, and then collect their loot.

How to Search Containers in the MEdicial Wing for Week 18 Trials

For this new trial, players will need to head to Stella Montis. For the best chance of earning three stars, try to load into the map during a Night Raid.

Once topside, head to the western side of the map and make your way to the Medical Research Wing. Once inside, all players need to do is roam around and loot all the containers they can find, then successfully extract.

That should be all of the information players need to start working through their Week 18 Trials Challenges.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles.