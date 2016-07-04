Arca and Jesse Kanda Share Intimately Candid Video For “Sin Rumbo”

Update [1:57 PM EST, July 4]: Ghersi has shared Entrañas, a 25-minute mixtape featuring collaborations with UK artist Mica Levi, and Fade to Mind affiliates Total Freedom and Massacooramaan.



Yesterday Venezuelan producer Arca shared a minimal, strikingly unguarded video for “Sin Rumbo,” directed by longtime collaborator Jesse Kanda. It features a sweaty, slightly made-up Alejandro Ghersi singing the mournful song directly into the camera; the performance is captured in a single, unedited take.

The artist tweeted that fans should also expect a new, free release today, July 4, while confirming a new album due out later this year.

The lyrics for “Sin Rumbo” are included in the body of the YouTube upload:

girando en torno al sol

te pierdo otra vez más

no hubo advertencia esta vez

y que dolor

que amargura

no saber

no poder sentirte

poder besarte

te veo cambiar a lo lejos

vengo a adorarte

pero desde la distancia

desde la distancia te añoraré

camino sin rumbo

camino sin rumbo

camino sin rumbo

pero camino

aún camino

In March, Iggy Pop played an Arca song on his BBC Radio 6 show, while Björk has confirmed she’ll be collaborating again with Ghershi on the follow-up to her 2015 album Vulnicura.

