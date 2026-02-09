New York Introduces New Legislation in the Fight Against Astronomical Resale Ticket Prices

New York introduced new legislation on February 6, 2026, that could help end ticket scalping and overpriced reselling. State Senator James Skoufis proposed several amendments to already existing ticketing laws in New York. Additionally, these provisions expire on July 1.

One of Skoufis’ proposals includes putting a cap on resale prices. With this in place, the price would not exceed the ticket’s face value. Meanwhile, on February 5, California state assemblyman Matt Haney introduced a similar bill. For two of the largest U.S. live music markets, this could be a big improvement.

“The vast majority of the public is sick and tired of being locked out of these concerts,” Skoufis told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a nightmarish process to be able to do something as simple as go see your favorite artist in this state. And this is a major proposal to try and stand up for that.”

Haney’s bill in California is “very simple,” he told Billboard. “It is about the astronomical cost of resale that is being driven by bots and [ticket] brokers who are exploiting a scheme to leech off the work of artists.”

Alongside the proposed legislation in New York, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is also working to raise awareness. In a post on their website, the organization shared principles for the New York laws. Formally, Fix the Tix and Fan Alliance created these provisions, which NIVA published.

“New York has long been a leader in ensuring fans see the total cost of a ticket up front,” said Stephen Parker, NIVA’s Executive Director. “But as key provisions of current law are set to lapse, we must act boldly to fix the many provisions in New York law written by predatory resellers and multi-billion dollar platforms.

“We must ban selling tickets above face value,” Parker added. He continued the call to “cap resale fees, prohibit predatory practices that inflate prices, crack down on ghost tickets and bots, and make sure artists and independent stages can thrive. These principles put people and performances first, not resale profiteering.”

Notably, some of the principles include “Preserve Clear & Conspicuous Pricing” and “Ban Resale Above Face Value & Cap Fees.” Additionally, they added, “Stop Deception & Ghost Tickets,” and “Repeal Unlimited Bots & Clarify Ticket Licenses.” The coalition also called for a level playing field for independent venues, emerging artists, and other ticketed entertainment.

