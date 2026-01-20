A$AP Rocky Just Announced the “Don’t Be Dumb” 2026 World Tour

A$AP Rocky is hitting the road in support of his new album (Don’t Be Dumb), with a two-pronged US and world tour planned for the better part of this spring and summer.
The “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” gets rolling in Chicago on May 27 before hitting a range of North American dates including Toronto, Austin, San Francisco, and Detroit. The US leg of the tour will conclude July 11 in Newark, New Jersey before heading across the pond.
European dates begin August 25 in Brussels, Belgium and wrap in Paris on September 30. The full “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” routing is below.
How to get tickets to the A$ap Rocky “Don’t be Dumb World tour”
Artist pre-sale to the “Don’t Be Dumb” tour begins on Friday, January 23rd, at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. There is no presale code required. General on-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 27th, at 10 AM local time, also on Ticketmaster.
VIP packages will also be available. Get premium tickets, behind-the-scenes tour access, exclusive VIP Club Lounge access, a limited-edition VIP gift item, and more. Visit VIP Nation for more information.
A$ap Rocky 2026 Tour Dates
05/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
05/31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
06/07 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
06/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/14 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
06/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
06/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
07/04 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/25 – Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena
08/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
08/30 – London, United Kingdom @ O2 Arena
09/02 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
09/04 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro
09/05 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live
09/08 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
09/10 – Milan, Italy @ I-DAYS
09/11 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
09/13 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
09/16 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
09/18 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
09/20 – Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
09/21 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
09/24 – Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena
09/25 – Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgiris Arena
09/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
09/30 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena