A$AP Rocky Just Announced the “Don’t Be Dumb” 2026 World Tour

A$AP Rocky is hitting the road in support of his new album (Don’t Be Dumb), with a two-pronged US and world tour planned for the better part of this spring and summer.

The “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” gets rolling in Chicago on May 27 before hitting a range of North American dates including Toronto, Austin, San Francisco, and Detroit. The US leg of the tour will conclude July 11 in Newark, New Jersey before heading across the pond.

European dates begin August 25 in Brussels, Belgium and wrap in Paris on September 30. The full “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” routing is below.

How to get tickets to the A$ap Rocky “Don’t be Dumb World tour”

Artist pre-sale to the “Don’t Be Dumb” tour begins on Friday, January 23rd, at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. There is no presale code required. General on-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 27th, at 10 AM local time, also on Ticketmaster.

VIP packages will also be available. Get premium tickets, behind-the-scenes tour access, exclusive VIP Club Lounge access, a limited-edition VIP gift item, and more. Visit VIP Nation for more information.

05/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

05/31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

06/07 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

06/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/14 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

06/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

06/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/04 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/25 – Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena

08/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

08/30 – London, United Kingdom @ O2 Arena

09/02 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

09/04 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro

09/05 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live

09/08 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

09/10 – Milan, Italy @ I-DAYS

09/11 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

09/13 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

09/16 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

09/18 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

09/20 – Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena

09/21 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

09/24 – Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena

09/25 – Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgiris Arena

09/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

09/30 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena