Forget Framing That One Picture. Frame Them All in a Digital Photo Frame.

How mind-blowingly funny it’d seem to the citizens of the 20th century that it’s now so easy to take photographs at a whim. Whereas the problem used to be more about logistics related to printing photographs, now the major issue is the logistics surrounding storage.

Yes, even though they’re digital, where do you put all of them? I often lament, after taking a perfect picture, that I may never see it again because I only infrequently scroll back through my phone to look at pictures.

Digital photo frames were explicitly designed for this purpose. You’ve created numerous memories in the form of JPGs and HEICs. The Aura Mason digital photo frame means you can stay indecisive and show them all.

You can change photos on the Aura Mason by swiping a touch bar situated on top of the frame’s 9-inch display, which features a 1600 x 1200 pixel setup. You add photos and videos to Mason’s rotation through the Aura app.

The Aura Carver is another excellent option, located near the Mason. The 16:10 aspect ratio works better for images taken with a standalone digital camera, but the Mason’s 4:3 aspect ratio displays smartphone pictures better.

The Mason is designed to work in either landscape or portrait mode, whereas the Carver is specifically designed for landscape orientation. The Carver, especially, is a good option for photo buffs wanting to display the shots they took on their more robust camera rigs, but I prefer the Mason.

With the proliferation of vertically taken shots on people’s smartphones these days, the Mason gives you the option to turn the frame 90 degrees to display them vertically. That’s especially nice for portraits of your favorite people. Or yourself. No judging.

All Aura frames offer unlimited storage with no fees, and you can upload photos using the app, email, or a web browser.