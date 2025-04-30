Ayron Jones Told Us About His New Album and the Most Important Moment of His Career

In 2021, Seattle-born rocker Ayron Jones’ life changed. While most of us were stuck at home, wondering what the future of our lives would be, as news headlines rained down on us with stories of sickness and worry, Jones had music that was rising up the Billboard rock charts. It was a strange time for success, but it was only the beginning for the guitar player.

Since then, Jones has seen two of his songs—”Mercy” and “Blood in the Water”—hit No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts, and he’s garnered millions of song streams. He is one of the few Black solo artists to earn that type of success. But for the cool-as-a-cucumber Jones, the positive feedback from fans is only a reason to keep pushing forward.

Videos by VICE

We caught up with the gravely-voiced singer to talk to him about what he’s hard at work on right now, this minute. When can fans expect new songs? How is he approaching his new LP? And what it means to him to be a big name in rock today.

We got to the bottom of these queries and more. Indeed, Jones is making a new album. So, what is that like?

Play video

VICE: You’re working on a new album now. How did you know it was time to get into the studio?

Ayron Jones: With all the things happening in the world and especially right here at home, I felt it was time to say something. I feel like it’s my duty as an artist to speak up in times like these.

VICE: What is your writing process—do you go in with a batch of songs, do you write them while tracking, are you up until 4 a.m. experimenting with stuff?

AJ: Working with Marti and Evan Fredericksen, I have the privilege of collaborating with a couple of individuals who are top-level instrumentalists, songwriters, producers, and engineers. It allows me to walk into the studio and, expediently, write, perform, and produce a song on the spot. Because of this, we can and often times do get a song done in a few hours. We typically don’t do more than 5 hours a day when we work.

We like to feel the track as we go. If we come up with a lyric or an idea for a part, we’ll put it down on the spot.



VICE: You experienced incredible success with your previous two records, earning No. 1 songs on the Billboard rock chart. What does that mean to you, and is it hard to try and follow up?

AJ: Not at all. I’ll never forget what [Seattle rapper]Sir Mix-A-Lot [who produced my first album] told me when I was just starting to work on records. He told me after you go No. 1, the worst thing you can do is try to outdo yourself. Hits don’t just happen because you made a good song; they happen because you struck a nerve in a time when it was needed the most.



VICE: You made a label change recently. Want to get into any of that decision or who you’re working with now?

AJL Well, my contract with Big Machine was fulfilled, and it was time for a change. There are irons in the fire, but as of right now, I’m focused on the music.



VICE: Is there a particular song or two you’re in love with at this point, early in the process?

AJ: There’s a few but it’s a little early to get into details.



VICE: How does playing live impact the way you record?



AJ: For me, my goal is always to bring the live tone and intensity to the record. I’ve learned a lot touring and playing live, so I feel like it’s always important to bring what I’ve learned on the road into the studio.

VICE: I know there are a lot, but what do you consider the most important moment of your career to date?

AJ: I think the most important moment of my career was when “ Take Me Away” hit the airwaves. That’s the moment I was launched into a whole new level of my career, and my artistry was challenged to meet this new reality.



VICE: When can fans expect to hear new music?



AJ: I’m hoping to have a single out later this year. As for the album, that’s still to be determined.