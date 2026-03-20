Band of Horses and Dinosaur Jr. Co-Headlining Tour: How to Get Tickets

Band of Horses and Dinosaur Jr. announced earlier this week a slate of co-headlining U.S. tour dates.

The two iconic indie rock bands will join forces for 16 dates spanning the eastern and midwestern U.S. Band of Horses will be celebrating the 20 year anniversary of their debut album, Everything All the Time. Meanwhile, Dinosaur Jr. will perform 1993’s Where You Been in its entirety.

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The announcement comes in addition to a Band of Horses headlining spring run celebrating Everything All the Time. You can see those dates below.

Band of Horses and Dinosaur Jr.’s co-headlining tour will launch July 10 in Kingston, New York and wrap August 1 in Omaha, Nebraska. Stops include Richmond, Virginia; Asheville, North Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; and Columbus, Ohio.

View the complete tour routing of the newly announced co-headlining dates below.

How to Get Tickets to Band of Horses and DInosaur Jr. In 2026

Tickets are on sale now for both the Band of Horses and Dino Jr. co-headlining tour as well as the Band of Horses headlining tour at Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

07/10 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/11 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall [BUY TICKETS]

07/12 — Hammondsport, NY @ Point of the Bluff Vineyards [BUY TICKETS]

07/14 — Richmond, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden [BUY TICKETS]

07/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

07/17 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

07/18 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern [BUY TICKETS]

07/20 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

07/21 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company [BUY TICKETS]

07/22 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

07/25 — Fishers, IN @ Nickel Plate District Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

07/26 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! [BUY TICKETS]

07/28 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory [BUY TICKETS]

07/30 — Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

07/31 — West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom [BUY TICKETS]

08/01 — Omaha, NE @ Astro Theater [BUY TICKETS]

03/19 — Seattle, WA @The Vera Project [BUY TICKETS]

03/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox [BUY TICKETS]

03/22 — Seattle, WA @The Showbox [BUY TICKETS]

04/09 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

04/10 — Beverly, MA @ The Cabot [BUY TICKETS]

04/12 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount [BUY TICKETS]

04/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore [BUY TICKETS]

04/15 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

04/16 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

04/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall [BUY TICKETS]

04/19 — Buffalo, NY @ Electric City [BUY TICKETS]

04/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

04/22 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore [BUY TICKETS]

04/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

04/25 — Shipshewana, IN @ Bluegate PAC [BUY TICKETS]

04/27 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee [BUY TICKETS]

04/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore [BUY TICKETS]

05/01 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

05/02 — Columbia, MO @ Rose Park [BUY TICKETS]