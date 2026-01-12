Band of Horses Announce Everything All the Time 20th Anniversary Tour

Few other groups exemplify the gloomy, PNW-coded, iPod-commercial-core beard-rock of the mid-aughts quite like Band of Horses. Amid a slew of indie acts announcing 20th (and 30th) album anniversary tours, I come here to tell you to stop shaving NOW, wrest your peacoat from its mothballs, and—what’s that? You’re wearing it now…? Actually, same.

Anyway, I’m here to tell you that Band of Horses has just announced a tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Everything All the Time, featuring iconic sync track “The Funeral” (real heads know it from Guy Mariano’s part in Fully Flared).

Videos by VICE

Band of Horses is kicking off a spring tour themed around the album this March, beginning with three hometown shows in Seattle. The tour comes hand-in-hand with the album’s reissue on March 20 via Sub Pop, the band’s longtime label. The reissued album will consist of a 19-track expanded edition featuring the 2005 Tour EP, unreleased studio and live recordings, demos, and other rarities.

The band announced on Instagram, “OH and we’re playing Everything All The Time in full this year! We’ll be playing our other favorites as well, so come join in.”

The announcement post continues, “Yall Street Journal members (check bio link to join), the information you need to buy tickets today is up in the app!

“The rest of us can grab tickets at 10a local time this Friday, Jan 16 – see you out there! Let us know if you’re coming, let us know if we’re missing you…”

See the full tour routing to the Everything All the Time 20th anniversary tour below. And don’t miss the brand new music video for “(Biding Time Is a) Boat to Row,” a track from the soon-to-be-reissued Tour EP.

Play video

03-19 Seattle, WA – The Vera Project

03-21 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

03-22 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

04-09 Portland, ME – State Theatre

04-10 Beverly, MA – The Cabot

04-12 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

04-14 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

04-15 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theatre

04-16 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

04-18 Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

04-19 Buffalo, NY – Electric City

04-21 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

04-22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

04-24 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

04-25 Shipshewana, IN – Bluegate PAC

04-27 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

04-29 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

05-01 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

05-02 Columbia, MO – Rose Park