Band of Horses Announce Everything All the Time 20th Anniversary Tour

Few other groups exemplify the gloomy, PNW-coded, iPod-commercial-core beard-rock of the mid-aughts quite like Band of Horses. Amid a slew of indie acts announcing 20th (and 30th) album anniversary tours, I come here to tell you to stop shaving NOW, wrest your peacoat from its mothballs, and—what’s that? You’re wearing it now…? Actually, same.
Anyway, I’m here to tell you that Band of Horses has just announced a tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Everything All the Time, featuring iconic sync track “The Funeral” (real heads know it from Guy Mariano’s part in Fully Flared).
Band of Horses is kicking off a spring tour themed around the album this March, beginning with three hometown shows in Seattle. The tour comes hand-in-hand with the album’s reissue on March 20 via Sub Pop, the band’s longtime label. The reissued album will consist of a 19-track expanded edition featuring the 2005 Tour EP, unreleased studio and live recordings, demos, and other rarities.
The band announced on Instagram, “OH and we’re playing Everything All The Time in full this year! We’ll be playing our other favorites as well, so come join in.”
The announcement post continues, “Yall Street Journal members (check bio link to join), the information you need to buy tickets today is up in the app!
“The rest of us can grab tickets at 10a local time this Friday, Jan 16 – see you out there! Let us know if you’re coming, let us know if we’re missing you…”
See the full tour routing to the Everything All the Time 20th anniversary tour below. And don’t miss the brand new music video for “(Biding Time Is a) Boat to Row,” a track from the soon-to-be-reissued Tour EP.
Band of Horses 2026 tour dates
03-19 Seattle, WA – The Vera Project
03-21 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
03-22 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
04-09 Portland, ME – State Theatre
04-10 Beverly, MA – The Cabot
04-12 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
04-14 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
04-15 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theatre
04-16 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre
04-18 Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall
04-19 Buffalo, NY – Electric City
04-21 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
04-22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
04-24 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04-25 Shipshewana, IN – Bluegate PAC
04-27 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
04-29 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
05-01 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
05-02 Columbia, MO – Rose Park
