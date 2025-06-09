‘Become the Moon’ Mixes ‘Hearthstone’ With ‘Hand of Fate’ for an Interesting Take on a Well-Known Genre (Demo Impressions)

I absolutely love it when video games aren’t afraid to get punny. That’s why, as soon as I started learning how to play Become the Moon and saw a minion named “Tempo Rary”, I knew I was in for a good time. No matter how many times I’ve tried to get into auto-battler deck builder games, I’ve struggled to enjoy them. But the fantastic art and the punny names for all of these different cards have me intrigued enough to do multiple runs. That’s a massive improvement over most games of the same genre. I’m ready to become the moon, or at least steal it in the process.

Screenshot: Alibi Games

There Are So Many Punny Names in ‘Become the Moon’, I Just Adore It

A wizard on a magical hoverboard. A man getting a massage, who just so happens to be caked up to high heaven. Become the Moon isn’t afraid to be punny, funny, and full of polish. Earlier this year, I had a bit of an obsessive phase with Hearthstone, and maybe that’s why I’m quickly falling for this game. It shares a lot of the same features with the digital TCG, but matches zoom by so fast that it almost feels like you blink and could miss it.

At the start of a round, I get to lay down a few cards. Depending on the amount of mana I have, I can do up to a specific number of actions. But once I end my turn, everything on the table fights to the death. Random attacks, quick kills, and rounds that can be completed in under a minute. That’s what Become the Moon is all about.

It’s a visually appealing game, with great card art and a fair bit of whimsy. Everything is goofy, looking almost like an alternate dimension Adventure Time. Every character, every item, and everything about the world is just goofy as heck. I’m all in on the premise, as it’s our goal to gather up as many minions as possible and “shoot for the Moon.” What does that mean? Only time will tell, but if you’ve finally conquered Slay the Spire, it may be time to try something a little more tongue-in-cheek like Become the Moon.