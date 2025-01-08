Besides ‘House Flipper 2’ Occasionally Going Creepypasta Mode, the Co-Op Mode Is Extremely Solid

So, after finding out that the co-op beta for House Flipper 2 went live yesterday, my wife went bananas for it. We ended up playing for almost four hours straight. And to our surprise, the experience was much smoother than anticipated. Some funny bugs made it feel slightly like we were diving into the newest horror game that would take the streaming world by storm, but otherwise? I think we may have found our new favorite activity to do together.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Power of Friendship Conquers All in ‘House Flipper 2′

We decided to jump into House Flipper 2 around 8:00 pm CST, thinking we would only be on for a little while. She was cozied up in the living room, Xbox Series S attached to our TV and a headset firmly planted on her head. I found myself in my office, my typical dwelling place. I hooked up my headset to my PC, booted up the game, and sent off a Discord call to get things started.

Rather than shouting through the house, we figured we would do our throats and ears a favor by just strapping on some headphones and chatting through the web. It worked out well and made communication simple. After selecting my duty as the Host of the Session, I helped Katie get into the session via the Login code. We were ready to start flipping houses.

There were a few things I was pleasantly surprised to see, as I haven’t played House Flipper 2 in a long time. We could save our progress, so we could pick up on our adventures another time. Characters were animated well, with minimal desync issues. And the best part of it all? Even over crossplay, everything functioned extremely well. We were flipping houses like Pros, with Katie guiding me through some of the game’s more refined features. It was weird learning how to play a game better from my typically non-gamer wife. But, it was a surprisingly wholesome time.

That is until the game started hitting Ben Drowned levels of creepypasta. Well, maybe not that bad, but some bugs were too funny not to mention.

Screenshot; Shaun Cichacki

I Still See Your Shadows in My Room

One of the most hilariously unexpected bugs we encountered was player shadows randomly being stuck in place while the other person moved around. After entering a shabby and rundown back room, I quickly glanced over to see what Katie was doing. Mortified, I saw the dark outline of a character on the floor. My first thought was that it looked like the markings of a body from a murder scene. I didn’t know if House Flipper 2 went super morbid for Halloween, and it honestly jump-scared me a little bit.

This happened several times, each time getting more hilarious than the last. After informing Katie of this bug, she started noticing it, too. I’m not sure if it was because of the extended playtime, or if it’s just a glitch in the system. But, whatever it is was spooky and hilarious.

Otherwise? It was your basic collision issues and little things here and there. If you’ve been searching for a game to play with your significant other, House Flipper 2 has the sauce. A steady stream of updates has made a great game even better.

We finally logged off around 12:30 am CST. We didn’t even realize how quickly the time was passing. Just how much fun it was playing a game like this together. We may have lost plenty of hours to PowerWash Simulator, but we may lose even more to this one. And I’m honestly thankful for that.