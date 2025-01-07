‘House Flipper 2’ Co-Op Beta Goes Cross-Platform, and I Know What My Wife and I Are Doing Tonight

Okay, so I have a funny story about House Flipper. When House Flipper made its way onto Xbox Game Pass, I couldn’t go near my Xbox. I actually had to go out and buy another console so I could peel my wife away from my Series X to play the games I wanted to play. So, hearing the news that House Flipper 2 not only has a co-op Beta going on but that it’s Cross-Platform? I know what the next couple of nights in the Cichacki household are going to be looking like.

Screenshot: Frozen District

The Idea of Co-Op ‘House Flipper’ Sounds Like a Chaotic Mess, And I’m All In on It

While I never lost myself in the House Flipper sauce as Katie did, it’s always been an interesting game. Sure, I may have nightmares where “No Time For Rest” plays on repeat because of the sheer number of times I heard that song while I worked from home. But if she liked the game, that’s all I could ask for.

There are plenty of games where I’ve had to walk her through and show her how to play. But it’s time for her to shine. I already know she’s going to out-decorate my ass on every occasion. But doing this together should be fun. This will likely be after she tries to hit me with a mop in the game first, though.

Announced via Steam, Frozen District is giving players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC a chance to decorate and flip houses together. While the co-op Beta is bound to have some bugs and glitches? I can’t wait to see what kind of goofy bugs we encounter. With the full co-op feature slated to launch in May 2025, this gives Frozen District plenty of time to iron everything out. Honestly, they’ll likely be hearing some feedback from me after Katie gets stuck in a wall while she tries to paint it.

Seriously, though, the idea of getting to decorate a house with Katie sounds very fun. We just bought a home of our own last year. What better way to procrastinate on actual house projects than building a virtual home in House Flipper 2 together?