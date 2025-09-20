Beth Phoenix Debuts in AEW at All Out

Beth Phoenix made her AEW debut at All Out. After a year of speculation Beth would unite with her husband Adam Copeland in AEW, that has finally come true.

Copeland and Christian Cage teamed against FTR at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Stokely Hathaway attempted to get involved and that’s when Beth appeared, entrance music and all, wiping him out and taking him to the back. Given everything Stokely been saying about the WWE Hall of Famer and Divas Champion, it only makes sense she’d appear eventually. It prevented further interference from their manager, neutralizing things momentarily, but put Phoenix in trouble later.

After Cope and Christian won the match, celebrating with the Toronto crowd, out came Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian. They created a big enough distraction for Dax and Cash to ambush from behind and lock a helpless Copeland in handcuffs to the ropes. He was forced to watch the multi-time AEW Tag Team Champions spike piledrive Phoenix.

Phoenix was signed to WWE but her contract expired in 2024. Given her husband’s status with AEW, she opted not to renew. As it stands Copeland has roughly a year left on his AEW contract. It wouldn’t be the first time they’ve teamed together, either. In 2023, they wrestled on two WWE PLEs. The first was the 2022 Royal Rumble against Miz and Maryse. A few weeks later, they challenged Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber.

Another AEW star who has talked about teaming with his wife is Bryan Danielson. The “American Dragon” recently opened up about how tag teaming with Brie is not off the table. Perhaps the two couples could face each other down the line?

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on AEW All Out and Phoenix’s status post-AEW All Out.