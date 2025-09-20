Bryan Danielson Addresses Possibility of Teaming With Brie Bella (Again)

Although Bryan Danielson’s full-time wrestling career is over, he’s not ruling out a return to the ring in the future. The American Dragon wrapped up his career last fall in AEW alongside his wife, Brie, and their two kids. Earlier this summer he faced Max Caster on AEW Collision. When asked in an interview if there’s any way that the Danielsons could ever team up in a wrestling ring again, Bryan notes that “there is a world where that can happen.”

“Maybe. There is a world where that can happen,” Danielson told UNSCRIPTED by Josh Mansour (h/t: Fightful). “If we did it, it wouldn’t be a full-time run or anything like that. I think it would be something to where it’s so our kids can see it. Our kids would really enjoy it. There is a world where Brie and I would do a tag team match together so our kids can see it.

Both of our kids see their dad as a wrestler. They know that their mom wrestled, but they don’t see her as a wrestler because she hasn’t wrestled much since they’ve been born. I think it would be really cool for us as a family to do a tag match where our kids can see it, and they can see their mom and dad doing this thing that they love.”

Presently, Danielson is a commentator for All Elite Wrestling’s flagship show, Dynamite on Wednesday nights. Brie hasn’t wrestled since the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. However, since her twin sister Nikki returned to WWE earlier this year, rumors of her return are flying. But, according to Brie, WWE hasn’t made an effort to sign her. Last April, Nikki admitted to nearly reaching out to Tony Khan to discuss appearing in AEW. At the time, the stars just weren’t aligning.

