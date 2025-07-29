Brie Bella Reveals Roadblock in her WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella is opening up about the roadblock preventing her WWE return. In January, her twin sister, Nikki, reappeared on WWE programming after mending her relationship with the company. Brie’s case is different, however, as her husband Bryan Danielson works for the rival company — AEW.

Rumors spread that Brie was nearing a return to WWE and might team with Nikki against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. If that was ever a possibility, it’s off the table now. Brie believes her only roadblock is the fact that she has ties to AEW.

Why Brie Bella Thinks AEW Ties Are Preventing Her WWE Return

“When I’ve been on red carpets or in interviews, there’s one question I constantly get asked and it’s, ‘When will we see you back in the ring?’ As if I have that power,” Brie said on The Nikki and Brie Show. “So I have constantly made the joke, ‘Oh, waiting on the call,’ which in some ways can be true and in some ways I’m just saying something cheeky and sweet so I can get on to the next question.

I know my roadblock is the fact [that] my husband is with the rival company. And for some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE thinking I would be there when my husband’s with AEW. And you know what? That’s okay. I’ve kind of looked at that roadblock as people have the right to feel. People feel uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable. And that’s okay. They have that right. Does it bum me out at times that I wish their feelings were different? Absolutely. But it doesn’t make me angry, and it doesn’t make me bitter.”

Danielson recently said that WWE contacted him about the use of the ‘Yes’ chants he’s continued throughout his time in AEW. They asked him to stop using it, but in classic Danielson fashion, he went against the grain. At AEW All In: Texas, he made a surprise appearance in the main event and did the chant.

