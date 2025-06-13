Brie Bella Reportedly in Talks for WWE Return

Brie Bella’s WWE return might come sooner than expected. According to TMZ, the WWE Hall of Famer is reportedly in talks to return in time for the upcoming Evolution event. In 2018, Brie and her sister Nikki, The Bella Twins, were part of the first Evolution, an all-women’s PLE. Brie accompanied her sister to the ring for her title match against Ronda Rousey, then WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

The Bellas have made on-and-off appearances in wrestling over the years since settling down to have their families. Brie “retired” in 2016 from full-time competition while Nikki remained with the WWE for several years as a singles star. Brie had a mini stint in 2018 where she teamed with her husband Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE). Most recently, she appeared in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match.

Videos by VICE

Brie Bella Could Soon Join Nikki Back in WWE

Brie and her sister have had a rocky relationship with WWE over the years, with both women criticizing the treatment of the women’s locker room. While things are obviously patched up now, their heads did turn in the direction of another pro-wrestling company: AEW. Because Danielson was contracted with AEW, Brie and Nikki spent a lot of time attending shows. In 2024 Brie appeared on AEW television for the first time when Danielson won the AEW World Championship.

Both Nikki and Brie discussed having conversations with AEW President Tony Khan about having an actual role in the women’s division. While they considered it, it no doubt made WWE sweat considering how big of a draw their names are. From reality television to multiple businesses and even becoming authors, their mainstream potential is limitless, and something WWE typically capitalizes on with their talent.

Nikki returned last Monday night on Raw, getting attacked by one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan. Brie was upset about the ordeal, making her displeasure known on social media. If the attack is leading to a singles match on the card–or even a tag team match–Brie will undoubtedly be in Nikki’s corner with a little twin magic.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on WWE.