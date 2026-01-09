Big Changes Are Coming to The Elder Scrolls Online

Big changes are happening to The Elder Scrolls Online, as recently revealed in a January 7 livestream. Originally, these ‘big changes’ were teased via a Steam news post, which revealed the livestream date and time to the public via Bethesda’s official channels. During this stream, Community Team members Jessica Folsom and Gina Bruno were joined by ESO Game Director Nick Giacomini and Executive Producer Susan Kath, revealing everything coming to The Elder Scrolls Online in the near future.

The Elder Scrolls Online Reveals Huge New Changes With Seasons

The most significant new change coming to the Elder Scrolls Online that has been revealed through this stream is the new seasons mechanic. The game will now utilize a new season mechanic, as seen in many live-service games. Each season will be three months long, and completely unique from the last.

Players can expect new story, challenges, zones, events, experimental content, and so much more throughout each season, ensuring there is always something fresh and new to look forward to. Here’s what has been said about seasons on the official ESO website:

Think of a Season in ESO as an exciting box of experiences and updates. Each Season could contain new adventures to experience, realms to explore, and ways to play, all the things you expect from ESO content, but contained within a three-month period. No two Seasons will ever be the same, with each having a distinct theme and gameplay additions, some of which could be very different from what you’ve experienced in the past! Because the team is no longer working on a singular major yearly update, content will arrive continuously throughout the year (and throughout each Season), allowing for greater choice and variety.

The first season arriving in The Elder Scrolls Online has been titled ‘Dawn and Dusk’. The Dawn and Dusk Season will arrive on April 2, 2026, and be available until July 8, 2026.

New Content in Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk

Here’s a list of everything that is planned to arrive in Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk.

The Night Market Event Zone

The first wave of player experience improvements

The first wave of class and combat refresh improvements

The introduction of Tamriel Tomes with the Tome of Dawn and Dusk

The introduction of the Gold Coast Bazaar

Quality-of-Life Changes in Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk

There are also a number of quality-of-life changes and fixes being made in this same update:

The ability to respec Skills and Attributes directly from the UI at no cost

An increase to the speed at which you train your Riding skills

An increase to furnishing limits on half of the game’s player houses

A return to the 30-day listing window for Guild traders

16 mounts of all shapes and sizes moved from the Crown Store to gold vendors One of these is a brand-new gold purchasable mount: the Ebon Dwarven Horse.

Increases to rarer Antiquities expiration times

A change to make Outfit Slots account-wide

And more!

Other Important Changes in Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk

Lastly, there is also a complete class overhaul, combat changes, and new ways to earn in-game collectibles, currencies, and other rewards via Tamriel Tomes. Tamriel Tomes are essentially a new Battle Pass-like system for the game, which will offer both a free track and a Premium tier. There are more rewards at the new Gold Coast Bazaar, too, which will operate as an in-game rewards store. To say the least, there are heaps of new things to look forward to in The Elder Scrolls Online throughout this year and beyond. The frequent updates each season are also an excuse to draw new and returning players back into the game, meaning the future seems very bright.