Big E on In-Ring WWE Return: “My Career Is Kind of Behind Me”

Former WWE Champion Big E is coming to terms with his career and the role wrestling has in his present life.

In 2022, he suffered a broken neck and has been out of the ring ever since. Neck injuries are one of the most complex in sports. Some people come back from it, and some don’t. In wrestling, Bryan Danielson, Adam “Edge” Copeland, Saraya, and Nikki Bella are just a few success stories that have made a successful comeback.

However, as time goes on, Big E isn’t holding onto as much hope as he once was. “… I always think, and I’m not trying to do the woe is me thing. But I, for all the people you’ve had on, you know, I always feel like, ‘Why me?’ You know my career is kind of behind me,” Big E said on What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon (H/T: Sportskeeda). “I’m very much someone who is appreciative. I think I had a really good career. Very proud of it.”

Last fall, he explained his upcoming neck scans (which would’ve taken place earlier this year) would be crucial in regards to a return to the ring.

While he hasn’t been inside of a wrestling ring since he broke his neck, he’s still involved with WWE. He’s often a host of the PLE after shows and is a major spokesperson for the WWE. He got his professional wrestling start in FCW but became a part of the early days of the NXT brand. His imposing stature immediately garnered him the attention of the WWE Universe.

Later on in his career, he was part of The New Day with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Whether individually or as a stable, they are future first ballot Hall of Famers. In addition to winning the big one, Big E is a six-time Tag Team Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a former NXT Champion.

