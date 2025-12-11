Blue Prince, One of 2025’s Highest-Rated Games, Will Never Get a Sequel

Blue Prince is one of the most successful puzzle and exploration titles of 2025, collecting over 10,000 positive reviews on Steam. In this title, players will navigate shifting corridors and strategically solve puzzles in hopes of discovering the rumored Room 46. However, despite Blue Prince’s popularity, the creator of the game, Tonda Ros, has made a statement that may disappoint some fans – Blue Prince will never get a sequel.

In a recent interview between the creator of the Blue Prince game, Tonda Ros, and IGN, some new information has now been revealed about the possibility of another Blue Prince title. However, this information may be disappointing for some fans to hear. Tonda Ros has now officially stated that Blue Prince, and all future games that he creates will never receive a sequel.

Here’s what Tonda Ros specifically had to say on the matter:

“I can say I will never make a sequel to my work because I love creating something standalone and then going on to something completely different,”

This is understandable, as game development is obviously a very grueling, time-consuming task. After putting all of their passion into perfecting one project, it makes sense that the creatives responsible would prefer to move on to something fresh and exciting, rather than continue dwelling in the same universe/tale.

“It will likely not even be in the same exact genres. I will probably be mixing it up. You’ll start to see overlaps with some of my interests. So it will be familiar, and hopefully I’ll inadvertently have things that really worked with Blue Prince that I’ll carry on in terms of at least technicals. But yeah, we’ll see. I’m hesitant to do another 3D game because for my first game, 3D was so difficult. I really wish I did a 2D game. I probably could have done it in five years instead of eight. But yeah, I think it’ll be something totally different.”

This is actually a rather smart approach to take, as Blue Prince players will likely still find things to enjoy in Tonda Ros’ future games. If inspiration is being taken from the elements that made Blue Prince so successful, then there will still be a lot to look forward to in terms of gameplay and familiarity – just with a new setting, story, and potentially style.

This may still be disappointing for Blue Prince fans to hear, however. Particularly because once the upcoming ‘Final Update’ goes live, no more content additions have been planned for the game. Tonda Ros has said that over the next year, he plans to continue the last pieces of work on the game, such as final bug fixes and the last ‘final update’ release.

What is to Come Next From the Blue Prince Creator?

In terms of what fans can expect to see from a hypothetical next project from the Blue Prince creator, things seem to point to a possible 2D title. As stated by Tonda Ros, the problems that had to be overcome in a 3D title were so difficult that he wished he had created a 2D game. Perhaps now is the time to develop a 2D title.

This would also cut down the timeframe from ideation to release, as Blue Prince took a very dedicated eight years to make. Ros has stated that if he had developed a 2D game instead, it could have been completed in five years rather than eight. Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, as Blue Prince is still undergoing final touch-ups. Fans will instead have to enjoy the game for what it is and keep an eye out for any news regarding additional projects in the future.